The list of games presented at the Future Game Show 2023 is long and one of the titles presented was Stranded Alien World, a survival that asks us to survive on an alien planet. The release date of the full version is on April 25, 2023. Currently Early Access is already available.

The trailer, which you find just below, shows us that we will be able to hunt animals, collect resources and create large camps with farming areas, fields, various types of technology and defensive zones. We will also have to defend ourselves from attacks by the creatures that dominate the regions we will try to conquer.

There official description reads: “In Stranded: Alien Dawn, every playthrough is unique. Experience a journey driven by random story events, alien wildlife threats, and harsh weather conditions. There will be setbacks; come up with your own innovative solutions to problems, and manage multiple crises simultaneously. However, actions have consequences, and as you struggle to plan for the future, you must make difficult choices to shape your survivors’ story, balancing short- and long-term results with risk and reward.”

Stranded: Alien Dawn already has excellent reviews on Steam: tell us, have you tried it yet?