Stramilano, great success and record entries. More than 60,000 members have been reached

There Stramilanowhich took place yesterday morning (March 19) in Lombard capital, convinces everyone. And there is a boom in subscribers for the marathon which sees RTL 102.5 as its official radio: more than 60 thousand attendance, a real record. The first radiovision of Italy among the people in the name of an unforgettable day with the city of Milan packed with attendance.

Stramilano, Paola di Benedetto was the godmother of the event

Godmother from the 50th edition is Paola Di Benedetto, host of RTL 102.5 and face of “The Flight”. This morning, the most important running event in Italy started from the center of Milan and brought everyone together for a day of sport and friendship.

READ ALSO: 50 years of Stramilano: Sunday at the start in the racing city

Stramilano, the involvement of listeners

Eyes on Stramilano already in the course of “non-stop news” the morning program of RTL 102.5, with constant strictly live connections. On the spot a number of envoys, including also Fulvio Giulianiand the social team of the first radiovision of Italy which documented the emotions among the thousands of people present at the event.

READ ALSO: The 2023 edition of the Milano-Sanremo will not start from Milan

Stramilano, the route of the race

There Stramilano from 10 km starts from Piazza Duomo and crosses all the historic places of Milan up to finish line of theCivic Arena. The 5km Stramilanina always starts from Piazza Duomo and ends at the Arena Civica. The 21 km Stramilano Half Marathon, on the other hand, with departure and arrival from Piazza Castello.

Subscribe to the newsletter

