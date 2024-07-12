Citizens’ Committee ‘Instead of the Bridge’: “Government is making fun of Brussels”





The statements of the EU Transport Commissioner, Adina Valean, “seem to be proof of the government’s bad faith: it is asking Europe for money for preliminary studies when in Italy it says it has already adopted a definitive project, even announcing, with repeated regulatory forcing, the opening of construction sites. There are two cases: either the government has taken Europe for a ride by asking for money for studies that cannot be ‘preliminari‘, since there is a ‘definitive’ project, or the government is making fun of the Italians and the project is still up in the air, to the point of requiring preliminary studies”. This was stated in a note by the citizens’ committee ‘Instead of the bridge’.

“Commissioner Valean stated that she was not aware of ‘a final decision for the bridge’ and that, according to the information provided by the Government, ‘the maps of the revised Ten-T regulation currently show the project at the ‘study/idea’ stage. But the revision of the Ten-T regulation took place on 24 April, when the Government had already received a project qualified as ‘final’ 2 months and 10 days ago. The Government did not inform the Commission of having implemented the procedure for the ‘final’ decision based on a project that he considers as such. This is very serious.

Again, Valean states that ‘the project promoter must study reasonable alternatives relevant to the project itself’. While the government maintains that no alternatives need to be studied, even throwing away the technical report of the ‘working group‘ of the MIT which indicated at least three alternatives to the bridge. In short, the government has made Europe believe that for the bridge we are still in a ‘study/idea’ phase, in which reasonable alternative hypotheses must be considered alongside the hypothesized project, and has asked for funds for ‘preparatory studies’, when it makes laws to immediately obtain a ‘definitive project’ that it wants to start construction without even waiting for full approval from the executive”.

THE EU’S ATTACK/ The European Commission “is not yet aware of a final decision for the bridge” over the Strait of Messina, and is not able to estimate what the EU contribution to the co-financing of the preparatory studies for the project could be (co-financing which in any case should only concern the railway part of the infrastructure), because the outcome of these studies is not yet known. This is what the EU Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, states on behalf of the European Commission, in the response dated yesterday, 10 July, to a written parliamentary question from the outgoing MEP of the M5S Ignazio Corrao. “In 2023 – Valean reports – Italy informed the Commission that studies were being carried out in preparation for the project, including the assessment pursuant to Article 6 of Directive 92/43/EEC (on the conservation of natural and semi-natural habitats, ed.) and the cost-benefit analysis”. “Member States – the Commissioner recalls – must ensure that projects that are expected to have a significant environmental impact are subject, before authorisation, to an environmental impact assessment in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU. The project promoter must study reasonable alternatives that are relevant to the project itself”.

“The Commission – Valean points out – is not yet aware of a final decision for the bridge, therefore the maps of the revised Ten-T regulation (Ten-T stands for Trans-European Transport Networks, ed.) currently show the project at the ‘study/idea’ stage. “Under the Connecting Europe Facility, the Commission can co-finance studies to prepare the construction of Ten-T infrastructure projects with 50% of the total eligible costs. Only the railway part of the Messina bridge would be eligible for EU co-financing”, the Commissioner explains. Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), funding for large mobility infrastructure is only eligible under strategic objective 3 “More connected Europe”, Valean points out, adding that “the partnership agreement with Italy identifies investments in sustainable mobility in railway infrastructure as a priority and limits investments in road infrastructure to the selective redevelopment of secondary roads connecting internal areas. Neither the ERDF Sicily regional programme nor the ERDF Calabria regional programme foresee investments in large infrastructures such as the bridge”. “Without knowing the outcome of the preparatory studies – Valean concludes – it is not possible to formulate hypotheses on a potential EU contribution to the construction activities of the planned bridge, and therefore on the potential impacts on the overall budget”.