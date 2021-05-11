E.in the US Armed Forces ship has fired warning shots again in the Persian Gulf to deter speedboats of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, according to the US Department of Defense.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said 13 Iranian speedboats approached a formation of US ships at high speed on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz in an “unsafe and unprofessional” manner. After the Iranian crews did not respond to calls, a US Coast Guard ship fired around 30 warning shots from a machine gun in two volleys. After the second volley, the speedboats would have turned off at a distance of almost 140 meters.

Intercepted sailing ship with thousands of weapons

Only two weeks ago, according to the US Navy, a similar incident occurred in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian speedboats are said to have approached the American ships up to a distance of about 60 meters.

Kirby said on Monday that the association affected by the latest incident also included the missile cruiser “Monterey”. According to the Navy, the “Monterey” had intercepted a stateless sailing ship with thousands of weapons last week, including assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank weapons. It is still unclear in which country the arms shipment originated and where it was supposed to go. The suspicion was directed against Iran, which supports the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Presidential election with many military

In Iran, presidential elections will take place in six weeks. According to the state news agency Irna, the number of applicants with a military background is higher than ever. They include the former Defense Minister Hossein Dehkan and General Saeed Mohammad, who is currently advising the head of the Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami.

Former oil minister Rostam Ghasemi can also look back on a military career. The same applies to the current Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and his predecessor Ali Larijani, who are also said to have ambitions to run for office. Former MP Ali Motahari from the camp of reformers around the outgoing incumbent Hassan Ruhani wants to run in the election on June 18.

