EU Commission confirms: 24.7 million to the Strait Bridge

The project to build the Messina Strait Bridge to connect Calabria and Sicily will receive over 24.7 million euros in EU fundingThe European Commission confirmed this by presenting the list of 134 transport projects selected to be financed with 7 billion euros through the Connecting Europe Facility.. “The project aims to complete the technical design of the rail-road bridge over the Strait of Messina, to connect the Calabria region and the island of Sicily. The main benefit of the project will be to prepare the future construction of the bridge. construction of the bridge”, writes the Commission. Of the 134 infrastructure projects, seven directly concern Italy, including the rail link between France and Italy via the Lyon-Turin infrastructure.

EU: 7 billion for transport investments, including Turin-Lyon

As part of the 7 billion euro EU grant for the transport infrastructure network, 24.75 million euros are earmarked for the Messina Strait Bridge project and 700 million for the Turin-Lyon connectionThis is the largest call for proposals under the current Mce Transport programme. The funding will be earmarked for major projects to improve cross-border rail connections along the Ten-T core network in the Baltic Member States (Rail Baltica), between France and Italy. (Lyon-Turin) and between Denmark and Germany (Fehmarnbelt tunnel).

Around 83% of the funding will support projects that meet the EU’s climate objectives by improving and modernising the EU’s network of railways, inland waterways and maritime routes along the TEN-T network. Rail projects will receive 80% of the €7 billion. The revised TEN-T regulation enters into force as of tomorrow. Around 20 seaports in Ireland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Croatia, Greece and Poland will receive support to upgrade their infrastructure, some of which will enable them to supply shore-side electricity to ships or transport renewable energy.

The works on the inland waterway infrastructure will improve cross-border connections between France and Belgium in the Seine-Scheldt basin and between Romania and Bulgaria on the Danube.. Inland ports in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands will also receive funding to continue promoting the European network of rivers and canals for sustainable transport. In road transport, the launch of cooperative intelligent transport systems and services (ITS) and the creation of new safe and secure parking areas will increase safety for both citizens and professionals. Air traffic management projects will continue to develop a Single European Sky so that air transport becomes more efficient, safer and more sustainable. Finally, several projects will enable increased capacity along the EU-Ukraine solidarity corridors, established to facilitate imports and exports between Ukraine and the EU. These include: improving road transport infrastructure at border crossings between Ukraine, Moldova and Romania; working to increase capacity at the Hungary-Ukraine rail border crossing; a new section of road in Poland extending to the border with Ukraine; and studies and works to integrate the Ukrainian railway system into the EU.