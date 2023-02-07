SSweden, which was recently sharply criticized by the Turkish government, is helping Turkey in times of need. The Swedish Minister for International Development and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell, said on Tuesday in Stockholm that seven million crowns (around 600,000 euros) in financial aid had been given to Turkey and Syria and that they were prepared to provide further support in the short term.

According to the government, the money went to the International Federation of the Red Cross: five million Swedish crowns to the Turkish Red Crescent, two million to the organization of the same name for Syria. Sweden is also supporting the population in the affected areas with emergency shelters, for example.

Sweden coordinates aid from EU countries

Stockholm also expressed willingness to contribute expertise in the areas of water, logistics and reconstruction. In the context of its current EU Council Presidency, Sweden is also coordinating support for the EU states.



Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on Twitter that his thoughts are with the victims and their families. He sent his deepest condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Sweden, as a partner of Turkey and as the current EU Presidency, stands ready to provide assistance. Foreign Minister Tobias Billström made a similar statement.

Swedish government officials did not link the aid to their country’s intended NATO membership. In Swedish daily newspapers, however, the connection was made. The fact that Sweden shows its solidarity in times of need could help improve the relationship, wrote a commentator in the newspaper “Svenska Dagbladet”.

Erdogan recently sharply criticized the Swedish government after a Danish-Swedish right-wing extremist banned a Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Kurdish activists had previously hung an Erdogan doll in front of Stockholm’s city hall, which also caused outrage in Turkey.







Erdogan said at the end of January that if Sweden did not show respect for the Turkish Republic or the religious beliefs of Muslims, it would not be able to get any support for joining NATO. In May of last year, Sweden, together with Finland, submitted an application to join NATO; only Hungary and Turkey have not yet ratified the expansion of the alliance.