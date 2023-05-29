Prices doubling every year, the Turkish currency at record lows, the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves in negative for the first time in 21 years, a tangle of regulations and rules applied to foreign exchange markets to avoid calling it playpeninternational credibility on the rocks, and the policies and institutions—both economic and monetary—over which one man, the re-elected Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has the last word.

Faced with such a scenario, there are not many resumes bidding for the position of Minister of Finance and Treasury of Turkey. “It is not a good position, it is one of the worst jobs that you can get,” said Bilge Yilmaz, professor of Economics at the Wharton Institute (Pennsylvania, USA) a few weeks ago and who was sounding for the position in case of opposition victory. Mehmet Simsek, a trusted man in the markets and who held various economic ministries between 2007 and 2018, declined Erdogan’s offer to return to the post.

The president proposed it to him at the beginning of the campaign, but Simsek said that, at best, he would limit himself to advising when asked. It takes great courage to say no to someone like Erdogan, but it also takes little regard for one’s reputation to agree to run the Turkish economy as Erdogan’s helmsman. Because, in the end, the doctrines that he deems appropriate will be applied, however discredited they may be.

One of the demands made to the president by the ultranationalist politician Sinan Ogan, who came third in the first round, to support him in the second round was to abandon “that nonsense” that high interest rates cause inflation. Erdogan has maintained this postulate through thick and thin and on the advice of his advisers and has been replacing his previous advisers, such as Simsek, with others more loyal and capable of going along with him. One of them is the current finance minister, Nureddin Nebati, a doctorate in politics with a thesis on the democratic achievements of Erdogan’s party. For him, the economy is not measured so much by numbers, but rather by the “shine” in his eyes, as he responded to a journalist when he was asked for figures.

Maintaining the idea that low interest rates are used to combat inflation has been very expensive for Turkey. Since the 2018 elections, the lira has lost 80% of its value, thus contributing to skyrocketing inflation.

The credit has not flowed as intended either, because the banks have restricted the clients to whom they grant it and the interest to which they give it is three times higher than the official rate. And to maintain the value of the currency, without being able to raise interest rates, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance have had to resort to patches that will prevent them from having to declare a playpen: they have established a savings system whereby the State pays savers the differential between the interest rate offered by the bank and the depreciation of the lira against the dollar.

Exporting companies have also been forced to transform part of their earnings into foreign currency and have to request permission from the Ministry and justify each purchase of currency. In addition, they have resorted to the massive sale of funds in currency from the Central Bank, which they have had to replace on the fly with deposits made by countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which will have to be returned some day and whose political counterparts are not clear.

All in all, Yilmaz considers that the situation can be recovered, given that the State’s indebtedness is not excessive, but as long as the course is corrected and international confidence is recovered. Without a re-institutionalization that puts people at the head of the organizations who generate confidence both in the population and in companies and markets, several economists have warned of the danger of a balance of payments crisis that in the coming months could force the imposition of controls of tougher capitals. “You need to have credible agencies, decent monetary regulations and a reasonable inflation outlook for the next three or four years. These will be necessary steps, but not enough to stabilize the economy. In the absence of that, the prospect is scary,” says economist Osman Cevdet Akçay.

The problem is that Erdogan has shown little sign of wanting to change course – in fact, before the elections he insisted that he would continue with the same economic policy – ​​or of letting himself be advised by advisers who present ideas contrary to his own. “It is likely that with this electoral victory, the new Erdogan government will feel vindicated and continue with the status quo, despite the doubts it generates even among his followers”, predicts Akçay.

