First modification: Last modification:
Republican George Santos was expelled from the US House of Representatives after eight months of investigation by the congressional ethics committee. The entity published a report in which it was implicated in cases of fraud, money laundering, document falsification, identity forgery and using campaign money to attend dinners, casinos and subscriptions to Only Fans pages. Cristóbal Vásquez reports.
#Straight #to.. #Washington #expulsion #George #Santos #Congress