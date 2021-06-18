The goal does not change: to beat Wales. Tomorrow we will not distort ourselves to avoid the possible crossing with Belgium and France
The dream. The key word now is this. That blue thing that carries the national team looks like a bus, in reality it is a dream with wheels. Italy asks: “Make us dream!”, We headline on the front page: “Make us dream!” and Federico Chiesa, yesterday in Coverciano, approved: “You are right to dream everyone, because we too dream. We are here, united and enthusiastic, to get to the bottom, to conquer the Great Dream ”.
.
Leave a Reply