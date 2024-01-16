While Chinese Prime Minister Li Quiang focused his speech at the World Economic Forum on promises to remove barriers to investment and artificial intelligence, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Western allies to deliver more weapons and economic aid to Kiev, until it “recovers lost ground” in the hands of Russia. Report by Daniela Blandón, special envoy of France 24.

