





04:02

The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, exhibited at the World Economic Forum the photo of the youngest of the more than 130 hostages held by the Hamas group, who turns one year old this Thursday. And he warned that until all those kidnapped are released, the offensive in the Gaza Strip will continue. He also does not see a “two-state” solution to the conflict, as some of his Western partners have called for, until security for the Jewish people is “guaranteed.” Our special envoy Daniela Blandón reports.