On December 6, the verdict in the trial for alleged corruption against the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, who also escaped unharmed from an attack in September, is expected to be known. Days before, the Prosecutor’s Office had requested 12 years in prison and a lifetime disqualification from public office. We expand the topic with Natalio Cosoy, correspondent for France 24 in Buenos Aires.
