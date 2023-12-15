Red Bull's warning about 2026 power units

“With this division of energy between the combustion engine and the electric motor on certain tracks we will be forced to downshift in a straight line“Christian Horner and Max Verstappen had declared during the 2023 season, words labeled by Toto Wolff as a request for 'help' with a view to the 2026 power unit.

“The 2026 engine regulations will not be changed” the comment of Toto Wolff which he added “maybe someone is further behind than they expected in terms of the engine”. In 2026, for the first time in its history, Red Bull will race with an engine it created, a project on which hundreds of people are working, also in partnership with Ford. Helmut Marko declared during the summer break that according to the information he has, Red Bull is currently in “second position” in the hypothetical starting grid of the 2026 power units.

Nick TombazisFIA technical manager for single-seaters, stated that the fears expressed by Red Bull regarding the risk of downshifting in a straight on some tracks were premature fears: “These were probably a little premature comments, because we had not yet completed the work – explained Tombazis as reported by the newspaper Autosport – we never believed it was a disaster scenario, because we knew there were solutions. We believe that the combination of the low drag of the cars and the way in which energy can be recovered or distributed allows us to achieve a speed profile very similar to that of current cars. The cars will never reach maximum speed halfway down the straight and then slow down.”