Strage Stresa, “I should kill you, you ruined my life”. “It’s the end”

The tragedy of Mottarone, which cost the lives of fourteen people who climbed from Stresa to an altitude of up to 1500 meters and who fell into the void due to the sudden collapse of the cabin of the cable car on which they were traveling, remains shrouded in mystery. There are still too many inconsistencies in this investigation, in which there is also a real internal war between the prosecutor and the investigating judge of the case in the Court of Verbania. A clash – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – so violent as to openly hypothesize irregularities in the investigations. “Are you accusing me of forgery?” Asked the prosecutor of Verbania Olimpia Bossi to the investigating judge Donatella Banci Buonamici. “Not her …” replies the judge. And he adds: “It was enough to register”. “I was there too, but what are you saying?”, Replies Bossi. “It has been shortly recorded … You have been 7 hours, and there are 4 pages of minutes, without even the questions you asked him”.

The new acts – continues the Fact – make it possible to shed light on some crucial moments of the disaster. It is last May 23, the Mottarone cable car has just collapsed. Tadini, Perocchio and Nerini meet for the first time on the scene of the massacre. “I should kill you,” Perocchio says to Tadini. Before Nerini hears him add: “You ruined my life at noon today.” Tadini, Nerini always says, in those convulsive moments “obsessively repeated”: “I screwed up, it’s my fault”. “He told me dozens of times. I embraced him “. Perocchio, assisted by his lawyer Andrea Da Prato: “God lightning me if I ever told an operator to go around with forks. It’s the most dangerous thing on cableways. I can’t understand why I ended up in After her phone call, telling me there were dead and wounded and calling 911, I immediately called my wife and said, “It’s the end, it’s the end.” it’s my fault, a cable car goes down … “.