A trial with “media suggestions” which in the last act surprisingly loses its protagonists: before the public prosecution returns to list the solid evidence against them, Olindo and Rosa – definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the massacre of Erba – they avoid the cameras. “No” she pronounces at the request of the judges of the second section of the Court of Appeal of Brescia, called to decide on the review judgment, he – after a few seconds of indecision – agrees with her will, reports those in the public who have access to the room prohibited to journalists.

Azouz believes in the innocence of Olindo and Rosa

The three fixed cameras, with which the case can be told in the press room, give an 'aged' story: it was 11 December 2006 when, under the blows of a bar and knives, Raffaella Castagna (30 years old), the son Youssef Marzouk who is only two years old, the maternal grandmother of little Paola Galli (57). It is the left-handed Rosa who plunges the blade into the child's throat. The flames set erase the traces, but when the attackers close the door of Raffaella's apartment behind them, they find themselves confronted by the neighbors in disbelief: she is saved due to a carotid malformation Mario Frigerio, brutally attacked by Olindo, is hit on the stairs and then in their attic his wife Valeria Cherubini (55). The sentences, in conformity, against the Romano spouses, animated by a profound hatred towards the Castagna family, say this Azouz, the only one among the victims' relatives to be present in the courtroom. His position is anomalous: he is a civil party, but creins in the couple's innocence.

The accusation: “Evidence and a powerful motive against Olindo and Rosa”

The public prosecution's thrust comes immediately: “We are faced with a manifest inadmissibility of the requests for evidence” and the word “inadmissibility” is pronounced at regular intervals in the exchange of interventions between the Attorney General of Brescia Guido Rispoli and the Attorney General of the State Domenico Chiaro. Against the accused “there is a powerful motive, there are the injuries inflicted on the victims by a less strong left hand and a stronger right, the contents written by Olindo on the Bible, the psychiatric interviews” explains Chiaro. “There is a lack of repentance, satisfaction for what was done. Olindo says 'I didn't have any feelings when I killed them, it was a very normal thing like when someone kills a rabbit“. Accusations punctuated while the couple remains sitting in a cage, next to each other, he more attentive and she with her gaze upwards, in that 'marriage cell' that never existed.

“If we really want to clarify, we must say that it is false that Mario Frigerio did not speak already on December 15th. Poor Frigerio said it immediately: 'It was Olindo' and 'there was never any pressure put' on the Romano couple to push them to confess, “and it must be said out loud to defend the honor and reputation of colleagues which has continuously been trampled upon” adds the advocate general. Citing 'The Big Bluff', a French film, he lashes out against the 'guilty' defense of “only throwing suspicions”, of recalling texts already heard “which have already reported everything they could say”, and against the substitute prosecutor from Milan Cuno Tarfusser who, with his request for revision, created “a unicum in Italian history”, but was not entitled to draft or sign it.

The leads to exclude

“To think that whoever carried out the Erba massacre escaped from the roofs or from the terrace of the Castagna house” is illogical”, claims the prosecutor Rispoli. “The murderers are blood mantids and are armed, the court in Via Diaz is already full of people”: the dormer windows of Frigerio's attic are a “far-fetched” thesis like Raffaella's terrace: “There is nothing, not a bloodstain. It is an offense to logic to think that they passed through here.” Words accompanied by photos of the blood, left on the floor and on the stairs of the 'Ice Palace', but the sight would not have aroused emotions in the two defendants. Even the track ' foreigner' is excluded. “There is talk of three non-EU citizens, stopped around 8.20pm in front of Via Diaz, but any perpetrator of the massacre would not have stopped in the street.” And it is “unlikely to think of organized crime”, of revenge against Azouz, to a contrast in the world of small-scale drug dealing. “The weapons used, the bar and the knife, are not those that crime would use” which has its own 'rules': “Why kill women and children? Why kill Frigerio and Cherubini? But where do we throw the logic? After the massacre, Azouz says that it was 'the best moment of his life' and according to what logic can one think that crime acted and he is not terrified?” are the questions that resonate in the courtroom in which, repeatedly, it is said that the defense presented no new evidence.

“I find it hateful to try to involve the Castagna family, they are the injured parties of a horrendous crime” adds the attorney general, while from Erba Beppe Castagna underlines, as done by the defenders of the civil parties, the respect for those who have lost their loved ones. “Azouz's words are offensive to the victims and to us who have defended the truth in all these years. Throughout his life Azouz has always and only fought for himself. First he left Raffaella alone to face her neighbors and defend her son, later he struggled to best monetize his status as a victim“.

We will still have to wait (The next hearing with the defense to speak is April 16th) to understand whether the final word can really come to the Erba massacre.