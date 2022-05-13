The “Da Vinci-Seidel” Stradivarius will be auctioned from May 16 to June 9

There may be a new record for it on the horizon Stradivarius: from May 16 to the June 9 will go to auction, in mode on linethe “Da Vinci-ex Seidel”. The name derives from the Italian genius and the former owner, a musician of Russian origin Toscha Seidel.

The violin is rated around 20 million dollars. This figure would be the highest ever, exceeding what was achieved in 2011, with the auction sale of another Stradivariuspurchased for 16 million dollars. The proceeds, at the time, had gone to charity for the Japan earthquake. The valuable tool has 308 yearswas made by the Cremonese master in 1714.

Another curiosity, it was used to record the soundtrack of the film The Wizard of Oz of 1939. In particular, Toscha Seidel he had bought it in the 1920s for the “modest” sum of 25 thousand dollars, equivalent to 400 thousand dollars today.

Currently, he is touring the world on a promotional tour, before ending up in New Yorkwhere the auction house specializing in musical instruments will handle the sale Tarisio. Carlos Tomedirector of the auction house reports: “The instrument has a lush, deep and powerful sound and is something that really transports you.”

