Today in Siena men and women on stage in the youngest but also most loved classic: Van der Poel and Alaphilippe to beat, among the women Kopecky for an encore

The northernmost classic in Europe. But also the sixth Monument, as is now the general opinion of the group. The Strade Bianche di Siena reaches its 17th edition this year (the nine for women): so you are quite young, but it didn’t take much time to already become a legend. Appointment today in Siena, without forgetting that the following day there will be a Gran Fondo with 6,500 participants (sold out) always on the Sienese dirt roads. Men: 184 km with 11 dirt sectors (63 km); Women: 136 km with 8 dirt sectors (30km).

TO FOLLOW – In the men’s race many stars will compete on the Crete Senesi, starting with those who have already triumphed in Piazza del Campo in the past such as Mathieu Van der Poel (2021), Julian Alaphilippe (2019), Tiesj Benoot (2018), Zdenek Stybar (2015) and Michal Kwiatkowski (2014, 2017). With a possible trio, the 2014 Ponferrada World Champion would catch up with Fabian Cancellara, guaranteeing himself the assignment of a stretch of dirt road. Other excellent names include Thomas Pidcock, Matej Mohoric, Peter Sagan, Alberto Bettiol and Tim Wellens. Among the women, both Marta Cavalli and Elisa Longo Borghini will be absent while the Belgian Lotte Kopecky will be hunting for a consecutive encore: the Dutch Annemiek Van Vleuten and our Silvia Persico are also to be followed. See also Paola Egonu: "I love Italy, I wear blue with pride and I'm not a loser"

THE TEAMS – In the men’s event, there will be 25 teams at the start. Here they are: Ag2r-Citroen; Alpecin-Deceuninck; Astana; Bahrain-Victorious; Bora-Hansgrohe; Cofidis; Eph Education; Groupama-Fdj; Ineos-Grenadiers; Intermarche; Jumbo-Visma; Movistar; Soudal-Quick Step; Arkea-Samsic; dsm; Jayco-AlUla; Trek-Segafredo; UAE-Emirates; Eolo-Kometa; Green Project-Bardiani; Israel-Premier Tech; Lot-Dstny; Q36.5; Total Energies; Tudors. In the women’s event, 24 teams: Canyon/Sram; Eph; Fdj-Suez; Fenix-Deceuninck; Israel-Premier Tech; Live Racing; Movistar; dsm; Jayco-AlUla; Jumbo-Visma; SD Worx; Trek—Segafredo; Uae Team Adq; Ag Insurance-Soudal; Aromitalia Lower Vaiano; Bepink; born to win; Ceratizit-Wnt; Cofidis; GB Junior; Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria; Laboral Kutxa; Team Mendelspeck; Fassa Bortolo Top Girls.

