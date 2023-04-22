Ms. Strack-Zimmermann, can you think of a slogan that you could use as a top candidate in the European elections?

We are not that far yet. But we will tell a message that also suits the candidate. In January we will then draw up the list with the other candidates at the European party conference. After all, everyone should be able to gather behind the topics and the campaign.

What would be the story that could be told about you as a candidate for Europe?

That security and defense policy can ultimately only be successful within a European framework. We do a lot in Germany, but everything is embedded in the European context, and that will become increasingly important in the future. Of course, I realize that it takes time. The problem at the moment is that each country has its own perspective, if only because of its geographical location. The Spaniards look to Morocco, the Italians to Libya, and we Germans look to Denmark. And because of this completely different perspective, countries also have different sensibilities. With Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we can clearly see that the countries in Eastern Europe, the Baltic States and Poland are also directly threatened. Suddenly all of Europe is alarmed, and that’s the way it should be. We cannot be indifferent to where there is a problem. The house of Europe is one and must therefore be defended and protected together.

Nevertheless, for many Europeans, Brussels feels further away than Washington. What happens there seems very abstract. Just like the motto of the EU, “United in diversity”. You could say that about a weekly market as well as about NATO. How do you intend to get Germans interested in EU politics?

If you ask the Germans where they go on vacation, many will say: to Mallorca. That’s in Europe. People love the Canary Islands, this is Europe. People go on city trips to Paris, Madrid, Vienna and Copenhagen and are enthusiastic, they are all in Europe. It is often not even reflected that this is so easy because we have the Schengen Agreement. Traveling through countries without the borders being noticeable, ideally still having a common currency, is a matter of course for many today. But it is not.







It is said that Christian Lindner suggested the change to you…

I offered him that after it became clear that Nicola Beer would move to the European Investment Bank as Vice President and that the top candidate would become vacant as a result. So the question was on the table, who could get in the ring. In an interview I told Christian Lindner that I was ready. He thought the idea was a good one, and happily the federal executive board did too.

However, an idea that had not occurred to you for many years. The music that gets a lot of attention is still playing in Berlin. What do you want to achieve in Brussels?

I’m very realistic. Europe isn’t waiting for Strack-Zimmermann, and the world won’t be a completely new one either if the citizens elect me to the EU Parliament. But one could bring Europe closer to the people and thus make it more attractive if one tries to explain this policy. And in such a way that even people who don’t deal with politics on a daily basis understand it.

Do you also have a specific content-related goal?

For example, we have always suggested that Europe needs a European army. The 27 member states all have their national armies. No one will let that go at the moment. However, if we manage to build up a 28th army at the same time, where all the states that want to contribute their know-how, that would be a very good start and, given the challenges we are facing today, a significant step. I don’t understand that until now the issue of “defense” in Europe has only been dealt with in a sub-committee. It would be enormously important – this is not an application – for there to be a commissioner for safety.

In Germany, however, the FDP often appears as a Eurosceptic party: whether on the subject of eFuels or genetic engineering. Since the liberals describe EU laws as progress inhibitors. Who is to believe that you are suddenly an ardent Brussels fan?

We are the European party in Germany.







Oh I see?

We are a freedom party. Decades ago, you could read in our program that we could imagine a federal state in Europe comparable to the United States. But we don’t have to think everything that comes out of Brussels at first glance is good. The anger at Brussels is rightly sparked off by the bureaucracy. This must indeed be unraveled. We are a deeply European party by nature, also shaped by our Foreign Minister Hans Dietrich Genscher, who throughout his life has always emphasized that Europe is the greatest peace project that has ever existed in human history.

What does the FDP want to do better in Brussels than before?

Of course, in order to answer this question seriously, I also need the input of my colleagues who have been members of the European Parliament for years. We will create an election program together with the party. But it is in the nature of things that every top candidate has a different profile and sets different priorities.

The FDP got just 5.4 percent in the last European elections. How much do you want to fetch?

Much more!