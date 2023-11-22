Home page politics

Press Split

“The Bundeswehr special fund of 100 billion euros will continue to exist because it is anchored in the Basic Law. There are no effects of the judgment here,” says Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. © Kilian Genius/dpa

Does the bang from Karlsruhe have consequences for defense spending or support for Ukraine? The chairwoman of the Defense Committee advocates ensuring this spending.

Berlin – The chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), has warned against cutting spending on the Bundeswehr and aid to Ukraine after the Karlsruhe budget ruling.

“The Bundeswehr special fund of 100 billion euros will continue to exist because it is anchored in the Basic Law. There are no effects of the verdict here,” she told the German Press Agency in Berlin. “The eight billion euros for Ukraine, on the other hand, are not certain at this point. They must be justified separately. “We are working on that as well as on further securing the Bundeswehr’s equipment,” she said. Because of the security policy situation, financing must be secured.

Last week, the Federal Constitutional Court declared a reallocation of loans worth 60 billion euros in the 2021 budget to be null and void. The traffic light parties are struggling to find out how the financial hole can be plugged.

Increase production capacities

The federal government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP had previously announced that it wanted to increase military aid for Ukraine from four to eight billion euros next year. One of the European partners’ goals is already in difficult waters: EU plans to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine are expected to fail by spring 2024.

“If all partners in Europe delivered what they previously promised, the Ukrainians would be helped much faster and more effectively to make progress accordingly,” said Strack-Zimmermann. To do this, production capacities would have to be increased.

However, in response to the Ukrainians’ request for support, there were “endless discussions for months about which weapons we would supply and which we would not supply.” Russia still has time to prepare for the use of these systems. Strack-Zimmermann: “This is what happened with the Leopard main battle tank and the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, and this is now also the case with the Taurus cruise missile, which would give Ukrainian soldiers the ability to disrupt Russian supplies.” The time factor plays “an essential role.”

Criticism by Strack-Zimmermann

She criticized the fact that “many European statesmen allow themselves to be photographed telegenically with President Volodymyr Zelensky in order to signal that they are effectively supporting Ukraine.” “Where is the announced large tank coalition?” asked Strack-Zimmermann.

“And how disappointing the news that the EU, as announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is now unable to deliver a million pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in this quantity. Jumped as a tiger and landed as a bed rug.”

Strack-Zimmermann is set to become her party’s top candidate for the upcoming European elections. “I would very much like to continue to focus on foreign and security policy if the party nominates me as its top candidate in January and I am elected to the EU Parliament on June 9 next year,” she said. In the future, despite all its friendship with the USA, Europe will have to pay significantly more attention to its own security. She said: “It is naive to assume that the United States will naturally take the chestnuts out of the fire for us in Europe and take responsibility for Europe.” dpa