Fool and FDP politician Agnes Strack-Zimmermann was targeting CDU leader Friedrich Merz in the Bütt. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

In the Aachen Carnival Bütt, FDP defense politician Strack-Zimmermann has his say. And that is what CDU boss Merz is doing.

Aachen – Every year at carnival time, the Aachen Carnival Association awards the “Order against animal seriousness”. This year it went to the Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock – but the fool and Düsseldorf resident Agnes Strack-Zimmermann was able to attract more attention with her speech. The FDP defense politician, who dresses up as a vampire, is “very formidable from head to toe, undoubtedly ministerial, a win on every talk showbecause I’m the horniest “defined, distributed to others against CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

Merz himself sat next to Hendrik Wüst, CDU-Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, in the audience – and you could see that Strack-Zimmermann’s speech wasn’t really able to cheer him up. “Quickly to the Sauerland, to the middle-class flight dwarf,” the FDP woman began her contribution about the one that “nobody wanted twice”. Camera on Merz: His facial features froze. A smile appeared on Wüst’s face.

Aachener Bütt: Strack-Zimmermann speaks of Merz as a “flying dwarf”

“Another old white man who thinks he can do better,” she added, referring to Merz as someone who mourns the progress of the Adenauer period. “Those who fled from war he derides as ‘social tourist‘” she said, pointing the finger, while Friedrich Merz stared straight ahead. “If a boy’s name is Ali and not Sascha, he insults him as an elementary school pasha,” which brought her less laughter, because the laughter probably got stuck in the throats of the fools present. She received applause for that.

The passage “and all climate activists are just terrorists for him” at least appreciated Wüst with a smile, while Merz shook his head. Strack-Zimmermann, on the other hand, reaped embarrassed silence with her reference to Merz’s dealings with the “Nazi Prince”, probably meaning the Frankfurt “Prince” Reuss from the Reich Citizens.

“But if a Nazi prince goes too wild, then the flying dwarf suddenly becomes mild – he boldly attacks the weak because he likes to fish in troubled waters,” said Friedrich Merz, finally to remind Friedrich Merz of the C in his party’s name, that actually imply Christian values ​​and ergo humanism. “Especially those who consider themselves Christian should be ashamed of him,” she concluded. And was accompanied by music (“madness, why are you sending me to hell”) celebrated by the audience.

At this point, the camera failed to capture further reactions from Friedrich Merz to capture (ktho)