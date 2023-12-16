Home page politics

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann comments on the situation in the Red Sea. © Hannes P. Albert/dpa

“We have to decisively stand up to terrorists of all stripes”: After the attack on a Hapag-Lloyd freighter in the Red Sea, the involvement of the German Navy would be “consequent,” according to the FDP politician.

Berlin – The chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, supports a possible involvement of the German Navy in protecting free maritime traffic in the Red Sea. “We should support the navy, together with international partners, in protecting the ships,” said the FDP politician to the German Press Agency in Berlin after the attack on a container freighter belonging to the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd in the maritime area.

“It is logical that everyone who depends on their goods being transported through the Red Sea should take part,” Strack-Zimmermann continued. This also involves ships from European companies. She demanded: “We must resolutely stand up to terrorists of all stripes.”

The container ship “Al Jasrah” was shot at and damaged in the strait between Yemen and Djibouti. The federal government condemned the attack the day before and is already examining a request from the USA for the German Navy to participate in an operation.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said the recent almost daily attacks on civilian merchant ships in the Red Sea and the Al-Mandab Strait were completely unacceptable and constituted a massive encroachment on the security of international shipping. Most recently, Yemeni Houthi rebels had ships attacked in the Red Sea. It was only on Thursday that German shipowners demanded protective measures from the federal government and the EU. dpa