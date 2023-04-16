Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Germany says yes to delivery of Polish MiGs originating from GDR stocks. An FDP politician does not believe that the federal government will deliver jets itself in the future.

Munich – Slovakia and Poland are supplying fighter jets to Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. Also with German approval: Poland is allowed to deliver five MiG-29 fighter jets from GDR old stocks. The federal government approved a corresponding project on Thursday within a few hours.

According to the FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, however, no German jets should fly for Ukraine in the future. That’s what she said world on Sunday: “I found it unnecessary that a debate about fighter jets was opened with the decision to transfer Leopard tanks to the Ukraine. I don’t see any German Eurofighters or tornadoes over Ukraine.”

German fighter jets for Ukraine? Strack-Zimmermann: “Supply systems with spare parts and ammunition”

However, should the Eastern European partners provide the Ukrainians with the MiGs they still have from Soviet stocks, then that would make sense because the Ukrainians have mastered these systems, according to Strack-Zimmermann. The defense politician sees the list of previous support services for the attacked country as extensive. In addition to artillery and anti-aircraft defense systems, including battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, Germany is also providing humanitarian and economic aid. According to the politician, it will be necessary in the future to “supply these systems with spare parts and sufficient ammunition”.

Poland had already delivered its eight Soviet-made MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. At the beginning of April, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared that his country wanted to make “its entire MiG fleet” of around 30 aircraft available to Ukraine. The 2003 agreement between Berlin and Warsaw stipulates that the transfer of GDR aircraft to third parties must be approved by the German side.

Kampfet delivery: Pistorius is happy about German approval – but sees no change of course

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) was pleased with Germany’s approval on the same day: “It shows that you can rely on Germany!” he explained. The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Michael Roth (SPD), said of the decision that it was “responsible and solidary – towards Poland, but above all towards Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”

A Polish Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet at an aviation show. © Michael Walczak/PAP/dpa

However, Pistorius does not see any change in course for western combat aircraft. Everything that helps quickly is important, said the SPD politician on Thursday in Bamako, the capital of Mali. “It’s about MiGs because they can be used immediately by the Ukrainian armed forces, because they are known, because they can be flown immediately, because both maintenance and repair and maintenance can be done almost seamlessly and seamlessly,” said the SPD man . “None of this applies to Western aircraft, especially those we have in Germany. Therefore, this debate does not arise for us.” For a long time, Ukraine had insisted on fighter jets. Meanwhile, Russia is said to have even deployed fighter jets over the Baltic Sea.(cgsc with dpa)

