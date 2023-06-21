Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Strack-Zimmermann at “Maischberger” (left), Scholz during the China consultations in Berlin (right) © Screenshot ARD-Mediathek/Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Montage: Franziska Schwarz

Chancellor Scholz and the PK with China’s Prime Minister: The FDP politician Strack-Zimmermann warns not to “run in front of the pump again”.

Berlin – The new Chinese head of government, Li Qiang, has made his first visit to Germany. After government consultations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) there was a press conference in Berlin. However, journalists’ questions were not allowed. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann expressed displeasure in a talk with Sandra Maischberger.

“The fact that the German Chancellor allows the Chinese Prime Minister to be asked no questions? In a free country? I find that remarkable,” said the FDP politician in the ARD-Broadcast. With such conditions for a press conference, Scholz should have “at least said, we won’t do it at all.”

Strack-Zimmermann on “Maischberger”: “Putin has also clearly articulated what he wants”

The defense expert Strack-Zimmermann warned against underestimating China’s power thinking: “In the whole discussion that we are having, we should make it clear: too Wladimir Putin articulated very clearly 15 years ago what he wants. And that was then accepted.” Germany and Europe would have to “listen to what a Chinese prime minister articulates, so that we don’t run in front of the pump again and rub our eyes,” said Strack-Zimmermann.

Strack-Zimmermann sees China as a partner on certain levels, but overall as a system rival. That’s why it’s important that when it comes to economic and defense policy issues, “Chinese guests also hear that the German and European population isn’t completely stupid.”

Exports from Bavaria: Söder receives China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang

Incidentally, at the end of his trip to Germany, China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang met Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Soder (CSU) met in Munich. According to the State Chancellery, the focus of the meeting in the magnificent residence was on Bavarian-Chinese economic relations.

After the USA and Austria, China is one of the most important export countries in Bavaria. In earlier years, the Bavarian prime ministers often traveled to China. (dpa/frs)