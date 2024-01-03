Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

After the latest wave of Russian attacks in the Ukraine war, calls for deliveries of Taurus cruise missiles are becoming louder in Germany.

Munich – At the beginning of the year, the Russian military hit Ukraine with an unprecedented wave of attacks. The targets of the attacks were the capital Kiev and Kharkiv in the east. According to authorities, five people died and dozens were injured. According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army was able to intercept 72 of the almost 100 rockets fired, but some hit their target, revealing one of Ukraine's problems: a lack of weapons. Since the attack, calls for a delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles have been increasing in Germany.

In Germany, calls for Taurus deliveries to Ukraine are becoming louder. © picture alliance/dpa/Bundeswehr | Andrea Bienert

So far, the traffic light coalition has been hesitant, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in particular repeatedly rejecting Taurus deliveries to Ukraine. But the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after the latest wave of Russian attacks in the Ukraine war seem to be having an effect. He called for a “decisive response” from the West and the delivery of “additional air defense systems and combat drones of all kinds.” According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian army also needs more “missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers.”

Taurus cruise missile for Ukraine? Strack-Zimmermann becomes clear

According to the Bundeswehr, the German Taurus cruise missile has a range of up to 500 kilometers. Demands for delivery are clearer than ever. The CSU state group in the Bundestag also wants to, according to information from Augsburg General At their winter retreat in the Seeon Monastery, they demanded “the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to the Ukrainian army.”

The FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann has been demanding Taurus deliveries to Ukraine for a long time. © IMAGO / Political Moments

Anyone who has been in favor of it for a long time is a member of a government party: the FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. She has now confirmed her stance in an interview. “Germany makes the most of all European countries [für die Ukraine, Anm. d. Red.]but it is true that the [russischen, d. Red.] Attacks are massive and that we are obviously afraid of our own courage to do much more together with our partners. This includes the Taurus cruise missile,” said the chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag on Tuesday (January 2nd) in the broadcast ZDF today live.

Strack-Zimmermann: “Taurus must be launched immediately”

According to Strack-Zimmermann, the country could use the weapon to “at least very effectively interrupt” the Russian attack. “We must not let up on supporting Ukraine with everything we can do,” she appealed.

The FDP politician became clearer in an interview with the news portal t online: “Ukraine needs more ammunition, more spare parts and the Taurus must be put on the way immediately in order to finally make Russian supplies more difficult.” Last September, Strack-Zimmermann and other parliamentarians had already urged Scholz to deliver the Taurus in a letter . (mt)