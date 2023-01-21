Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

So far, Germany has not made a decision on deliveries of main battle tanks to Ukraine. Sharp criticism comes from the opposition – and coalition.

Ramstein – After the meeting of the Ukraine contact group in Ramstein, criticism of Germany’s reluctance rained down. There is still no decision for or against the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks in the Ukraine war. There was also no permission for partners. The opposition shook their heads, but also the traffic light coalition itself. Above all, the chairwoman of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), became clear.

Strack-Zimmermann upset about Panzer decision: “Unfortunately, Germany just failed”

“History is looking at us, and unfortunately Germany just failed,” said Strack-Zimmermann in the evening after the meeting on ZDF’s “heute journal”. The communication, especially from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on this issue was a “disaster”, because on the one hand Germany is massively supporting Ukraine, but the lack of a decision on the battle tanks gives a different impression. Scholz remains guilty of explanations.

“At least a signal would have been right to give the partners the green light,” said Strack-Zimmermann. By that she meant the desire of countries like Poland to deliver their own German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. For this you need a permit from Berlin. From their point of view, Pistorius is “on the chain”, said Strack-Zimmermann. However, she is certain that the Leopard 2 tanks, which many European NATO countries own, will ultimately be delivered to Ukraine.

Criticism after the Ramstein meeting on Ukraine: Göring-Eckardt and Union are also disappointed

The Green Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt was also disappointed. “I would have wished that the German government had already cleared the way for the delivery of Leopard tanks this week,” she said Funk media group. “These are urgently needed in Ukraine. Ukraine is not only defending its own country, but also our freedom.”

The Union now fears serious foreign policy damage. “Unfortunately, the result of the Ramstein meeting is further isolation for Germany,” said CDU external expert Roderich Kiesewetter Augsburg General. It also leaves him speechless that it was only the new Minister of Defense who commissioned an inventory of the available Leopard 1 and 2 in Bundeswehr and industrial stocks. “It is embarrassing and frightening that Germany apparently only remembered this almost a year after the beginning of the war.”

SPD foreign politician Nils Schmid emphasized on Saturday morning in Deutschlandfunk However, it is not the case that Pistorius now has to start counting tanks, but that it is a matter of putting together meaningful packages to support Ukraine in coordination with partners. And that has to be prepared. We hear again and again that Germany wants to act in harmony with the USA. They too have not yet agreed to the delivery of heavy tanks. However, Pistorius emphasized that there was no connection between the delivery and the USA.

Mützenich rejects criticism: You don’t do politics with “outrage rituals or with gasping”

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich sharply rejected the criticism of FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the battle tank debate.

Politics in times of war in Europe is not made in the style of outrage rituals or gasps, but with clarity and reason.

“Ms. Strack-Zimmermann and others talk us into a military conflict. The same people who are calling for going it alone with heavy battle tanks today will be screaming for planes or troops tomorrow,” said Mützenich on Saturday of the German Press Agency. “Politics in times of war in Europe are not made in the style of outrage rituals or gasps, but with clarity and reason.” A US representative has advised Ukraine to launch a spring offensive and redeploy the troops. (chd/dpa)