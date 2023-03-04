Why savings banks need gambling officers and who has a career at Deutsche Bank, Rothschild and von der Heydt. Have you heard that…?

… the Commerzbank-is-coming-Home-in-den-Dax-Festspiele drive bizarre flowers? Who all of a sudden now belongs to “Team Yellow”! Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has long been (or has become) a fan of state participation. His party friend Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, known as a defense expert, even has family ties to the yellow bank: her father Wolfgang Jahn was on the board of Commerzbank from 1971 to 1984.

… Karen Green has been in charge of business in Austria for Deutsche Bank since mid-January and has also been a member of the board of the Austrian Banking Association since March?

…Eva Wiecko from Goldman Sachs to Rothschild as the new head of equities business in German-speaking countries?

… the Bankhaus von der Heydt changed leadership again? Torsten Lüttich (formerly Nuri) and Jens Rammenzweig (formerly OLB) were appointed managing directors in place of Corinna Linner and Frank Schlaberg, who only took office in August 2022.

… savings banks moan that they often have to appoint a gambling officer? That’s what the bureaucracy wants when savings banks offer their customers the so-called PS savings, in which part of the savings goes into a lottery ticket.