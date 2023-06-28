A Max Verstappen F1 car will be sold at auction, along with some unique items.

Always wanted a Formula 1 car for your garage? Grab this opportunity now. The online marketplace Catawiki and AlphaTauri are going to collaborate and offer fans to buy various unique items from Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries, among others.

F1 car Verstappen

300 items will be sold, with the aim of ‘bringing the world of Formula 1 closer to all F1 fans’ according to AlphaTauri. You do have to pay a lot for some items, but that aside. Piece de resistance is of course the racing car. We are talking about the STR11 and it was running in the 2016 season.

At the time, Scuderia Toro Rosso reached 63 points thanks to the performances of Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat. The bull painted by Jos Pirkner on the hood of the car was the first of its kind and gave the car a special and recognizable look.

It’s a shame to let it get dusty and that’s why you can buy it. Take a well-filled wallet with you, the minimum price is 150,000 euros. The estimated proceeds must be between EUR 500,000 and EUR 750,000. You have to pick up the car in Faenza (Italy).

The car comes without an engine, but with electronics, steering and suspension. A bit of a shame about the specific car is that it was driven by Sainz and Kvyat. Max had another STR11 under his hole.

Items

If the car does not fall within your budget, then we have good news. You can still choose from 299 other items. Think of a racing suit from De Vries. It is now offered for 40 euros. No idea if the suit has been washed, but it includes the driver’s signature.

Or how about a cool pit crew helmet? Currently, 130 euros are offered for this. So a bargain. Or are you going for a front wing? Nice for in your mancave.

There really is a lot to choose from and that is why there is something nice for almost everyone. Check out the entire collection on the auction site itself. Good luck bidding and maybe nice to share here if you manage to win something at the auction.

Images via Catawiki

This article STR11 from Max Verstappen era for sale first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

