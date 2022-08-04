The owner of the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), Luisa Maria Mayorsaid San Luis Potosi It has recovered the level of jobs it had before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luisa María Alcalde said that the jobs that are recovering impacted young people between 20 and 30 years old, after the economic reactivation.

These statements were made known by the federal official at the signing of an agreement with the state government so that the workers have medical protection, the right to a pension and housing.

In San Luis Potosíí Nearly 8,500 workers have left the subcontracting schemethere are still areas of opportunity in the manufacturing sector and very probably there are about five thousand workers that we can regularize” he said.

He also said that San Luis Potosí is in the first national place in conciliation, since 88 percent of labor disputes are resolved and very few reach the courts.

The governor of the state, Ricardo Gallardo, was present at the signing of the agreement, who highlighted the labor policy that is being carried out by the executive.