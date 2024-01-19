Stoyanov said that in his free time he makes instruments from wood.

Theater and film actor, star of the humorous television program “Gorodok” Yuri Stoyanov said that in his free time he likes to do carpentry in his own workshop. He shared his unusual hobby in the show “Vlobushkin” on YouTube.

Stoyanov noted that he discovered a new hobby during the coronavirus pandemic. “I had a small shed in which gardening tools were stored. There were six square meters there. I installed an electric battery there and started buying tools – then everything was delivered. And slowly, slowly, here, the Internet, what, how to do it, what technologies – and quite quickly, thanks to Covid for this, [начало получаться]”, he said. Stoyanov admitted that while working in the workshop, he is completely immersed in the work and does not think about anything other than it, and compared this process with meditation.

While studying carpentry, the artist managed to make several tables, shelves, clocks and knives. The actor also showed the audience two of his works – a set of tools made from deer antlers and snake wood and a knife with a carved figure of a predator opening its mouth. Stoyanov added that he donates all his works.

According to the artist, when it comes to carpentry, he prefers “sprinting,” so he most often makes miniature objects. “You need to quickly make a knife, a table – I know how to make it quickly… But a guitar needs to be made very slowly, with love. And I would eventually break it and burn it. I need it quickly, effectively, and for them to immediately say: “Brilliant! How do you do it? What hands!” And this eternal “a talented person is talented in everything.” Yes, it’s me,” he said. In addition to carpentry, Stoyanov enjoys collecting figurines, as well as anything related to Charlie Chaplin.

