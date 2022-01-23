A stowaway miraculously survived a flight from South Africa to the Netherlands. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee found the man in the nose wheel of a cargo plane at Schiphol. The man is doing well under the circumstances, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee said on Twitter. He has been taken to a hospital.
