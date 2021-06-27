The Rayados de Monterrey are outlining the beginning of a new season and after a summer that promises to be a renewal for the squad and coaching staff, the illusion begins to give its first glimpses in the fans.
The issue of transfers in the Sultana of the North It has been a constant since the summer began and all kinds of names have passed through the neighborhood. From the impossible Sergio Aguero until the strange case of Giovani dos santos, then we review the rumors that have revolved around the ‘Gang’ prior to the Opening 2021.
The last to emerge was Erick Aguirre, the versatile footballer of the Tuzos, capable of performing on the left wing and as a midfielder without major problem and that could arrive to Scratched for a figure close to 5 million dollars.
The Betis footballer was strongly linked with Monterrey after the arrival of Hector Moreno to the Rayados gang and mainly because of their good relationship with Javier Aguirre, besides that an affordable sale would be possible due to his age.
Before the arrival of Esteban Andrada to the institution and even before the end of the Guard1anes 2021, the name of Ochoa he turned very hard in Monterrey and a powerful economic offer would have put him in doubt; however, the operation evidently was unsuccessful.
After being released from the contract, Giovani rang loudly with a possible arrival at the Sultana, due to his Mexican nationality to complete the team’s wardrobe; however, the strong economic pretensions would have alienated him from Rayados.
He is about to stop being a rumor and become the new Monterrey signing. He is a 24-year-old left winger and would come from America from Cali and with an approximate price of 5 million dollars, according to Ace.
The 31-year-old Brazilian forward was strongly linked with Rayados in recent days. Specifically, according to the journalist Nicolo Schira, Rayados would have shown his interest at the request of Javier Aguirre.
Another surprising name was Joel campbell, who would be within an operation for Erick Aguirre towards Grupo Pachuca, a company linked to León and Tuzos.
A possible return of Rodolfo Pizarro Mexico was a constant theme in the press rooms of Miami, where the lack of rhythm and activity led to the desire of some fans to sell to Pizarro.
Cristian Tello He was one of the big names that turned around in this market and of course one of the ones that generated the most expectations, since he is a needed position in Monterrey, he is young, with a lot of experience and a reasonable price compared to his career.
After a historic season with the grenade on The leagueDarwin Machís emerged as the great first candidate to reinforce the striped attack and at the beginning of June only “details” were lacking to confirm the operation, something that obviously did not happen.
