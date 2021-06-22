Here we leave you the latest rumors, ups and downs of the Mexican teams in Liga MX:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Blue Cross reached a verbal agreement with the Paraguayan, so that the defender remains in the club until June 2022.

It will be until Wednesday when he signs his contract and joins the champion’s preseason.

#Blue Cross ? Good news finally came to La Noria ✅ Pablo Aguilar has just renewed his contract with Cruz Azul. We tell you for how long and what will happen next in the race of @pablisaguilar Only in @ESPNmx ?https://t.co/0PcLl1o42s – Leon Lecanda (@Leonlec) June 20, 2021

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 20, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 18, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 16, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021

The Ecuadorian from Club América could become a reinforcement of La Maquina, after Atlas could not exercise the purchase option.

In accordance with Ashley GM from Aztec Sports, the winger would arrive in Mexico City this Wednesday to negotiate with the champion team, after not entering into plans of the azulcremas.

Renato Ibarra did not report in Coapa this morning, the Ecuadorian is expected to arrive at CDMX no later than Wednesday to see his contractual situation. As is already known in America, it does not enter into plans and Cruz Azul would be an option. @record_mexico pic.twitter.com/TOqImrYD9O – Victor Diaz (@v_ddiaz) June 21, 2021

After being discharged by the Rojinegros, the Argentine midfielder did not find an accommodation in Mexico and decided to return to his country to sign with Lanús.

OFFICIAL ??? Here is our second booster for next season. Welcome to the Grana, Nacho Malcorra! pic.twitter.com/CMI3aF3u76 – Club Lanús (@clublanus) June 20, 2021

The national team and champion with Blue Cross could join the list of Mexicans who play in Europe, as it has aroused the interest of Celta de Vigo, but it is not the only one, also the Spanish has gotten into the fray.

According to information revealed by David espinoza from Fox Sports, the representative of Sinaloa will be with the Parakeets who have just been promoted to LaLiga.

#Blue Cross ? Romo’s representative will also speak with the people of Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​a club that returns to the first division of the League. The Parakeets are also struck by the Mexican player. Info in development with @crh_oficial @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX – David Espinosa (@David_EG) June 21, 2021

The two-time World Cup player did not enter into Bravos plans and already in the past it was mentioned that he was offered to Chivas, but the club did not want it, although they have supposedly reactivated talks, as reported by the journalist from TUDN, Erick lopez.

One of the options for which the midfielder could be considered is because he operates as a free agent, however, at the border he had a high salary of around 24 million pesos, but he would be agreeing to reduce it to put on the red-and-white jacket again.

? ⚪️ The cell phone of @ MarcoFabian_10 The call rang again from Verde Valle. The subject seemed to have been discarded, but the talks are rekindled with @Chivas pic.twitter.com/aEZuSkbj4X – Erick López (@_ericklo) June 21, 2021

Although at first he was related to Guadalajara and later it was rumored that he would join Necaxa, finally the forward of the Atlante he became a reinforcement of Atlético San Luis.

Titi arrives at the border after having played on loan with him DC United of the Major League Soccer.

Whoever defended the arch of Juarez In the last semester, he was announced as a new reinforcement of León to compete for the title with Rodolfo Cota.

ABRACADABRA!? ‍♂️✨? As if by magic, the @clubleonfc announces the arrival of goalkeeper Iván Vázquez Mellado as reinforcement for the # Opening2021 pic.twitter.com/GrCg9J76vX – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) June 21, 2021

Thanks to the fact that he no longer renewed his contract with Pachuca and ended his loan with Toluca, El Dedos was once again in the sights of ChivasHowever, the directive from Guadalajara also escaped.

The choriceros announced that the winger, who was a free agent, decided to sign a contract with the Mexicans for two years, ending the wishes of the Sacred Herd.

Very happy and grateful to God and to the board of directors for continuing in this great club! Committed to give everything for this shirt ??? #We areToluca @TolucaFC pic.twitter.com/pfJ8KhT4Om – Raul Lopez Gomez (@ raullg8) June 21, 2021

Different media have announced that Tijuana would have achieved the signing of the Uruguayan central, acquiring their rights to the Montevideo City Torque, winning the fight to San Lorenzo Almagro and Independent of Avellaneda.

A WALL IS COMING TO TIJUANA! ? The 27-year-old Central Yonatthan Rak ?? is a new Xolos player! It arrives from the Montevideo City Torque. Welcome Charrua !! ? Via: @CLMerlo#Xolos #Tijuana pic.twitter.com/7P1DY4MxO1 – El Gordinho (@ el_gordinho8) June 20, 2021

– Likewise, Rayados announced to its subsidiary that it will play in the Expansion, Stripe2.

– Zacatecas miners added Gael Bocanegra, Jonathan Vega and Emiliano Ruvalcaba.

– Cancun FC hired Óscar Torres, from Alebrjes, as well as the Argentine Agustin Martegani of San Lorenzo.

– Alfonso Tamay will defend Atlante, after being in Athletic Morelia.

– Antonio Lopez left the Tampico Madero to join the CSD Solola from Guatemala.

A NEW TEAM IS BORN! ???? Raya2 is a new team in the Expansion League, formerly called Liga de Ascenso. Monterrey will have a subsidiary. ? DLPTLV pic.twitter.com/88c0yrpuCb – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) June 21, 2021

CONFIRMED. Agustín Martegani is a new Cancun FC player. It comes from the Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro. ?? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AG6CarP5g0 – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) June 21, 2021

CONFIRMED. Alfonso Tamay is a new player for Atlante FC. His last team was Club Atlético Morelia. ?? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/duMoJxJzZJ – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) June 21, 2021