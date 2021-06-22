Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship after 23 years, so now the real Stove Football is about to begin, with all the teams out of action heading to Apertura 2021.
Here we leave you the latest rumors, ups and downs of the Mexican teams in Liga MX:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Pablo Aguilar
Blue Cross reached a verbal agreement with the Paraguayan, so that the defender remains in the club until June 2022.
It will be until Wednesday when he signs his contract and joins the champion’s preseason.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
Renato Ibarra
The Ecuadorian from Club América could become a reinforcement of La Maquina, after Atlas could not exercise the purchase option.
In accordance with Ashley GM from Aztec Sports, the winger would arrive in Mexico City this Wednesday to negotiate with the champion team, after not entering into plans of the azulcremas.
Victor Malcorra
After being discharged by the Rojinegros, the Argentine midfielder did not find an accommodation in Mexico and decided to return to his country to sign with Lanús.
Luis Romo
The national team and champion with Blue Cross could join the list of Mexicans who play in Europe, as it has aroused the interest of Celta de Vigo, but it is not the only one, also the Spanish has gotten into the fray.
According to information revealed by David espinoza from Fox Sports, the representative of Sinaloa will be with the Parakeets who have just been promoted to LaLiga.
Marco Fabian
The two-time World Cup player did not enter into Bravos plans and already in the past it was mentioned that he was offered to Chivas, but the club did not want it, although they have supposedly reactivated talks, as reported by the journalist from TUDN, Erick lopez.
One of the options for which the midfielder could be considered is because he operates as a free agent, however, at the border he had a high salary of around 24 million pesos, but he would be agreeing to reduce it to put on the red-and-white jacket again.
Vladimir Moragrega
Although at first he was related to Guadalajara and later it was rumored that he would join Necaxa, finally the forward of the Atlante he became a reinforcement of Atlético San Luis.
Lucas Rodriguez
Xolos announced the arrival of the Argentine midfielder as his first reinforcement.
Titi arrives at the border after having played on loan with him DC United of the Major League Soccer.
Ivan Vazquez Mellado
Whoever defended the arch of Juarez In the last semester, he was announced as a new reinforcement of León to compete for the title with Rodolfo Cota.
Raul Lopez
Thanks to the fact that he no longer renewed his contract with Pachuca and ended his loan with Toluca, El Dedos was once again in the sights of ChivasHowever, the directive from Guadalajara also escaped.
The choriceros announced that the winger, who was a free agent, decided to sign a contract with the Mexicans for two years, ending the wishes of the Sacred Herd.
Yonatthan rak
Different media have announced that Tijuana would have achieved the signing of the Uruguayan central, acquiring their rights to the Montevideo City Torque, winning the fight to San Lorenzo Almagro and Independent of Avellaneda.
– The goalkeeper André Alcaraz passes from Tapatio to Alebrijes from Oaxaca on the Expansion League.
– Likewise, Rayados announced to its subsidiary that it will play in the Expansion, Stripe2.
– Zacatecas miners added Gael Bocanegra, Jonathan Vega and Emiliano Ruvalcaba.
– Cancun FC hired Óscar Torres, from Alebrjes, as well as the Argentine Agustin Martegani of San Lorenzo.
– Alfonso Tamay will defend Atlante, after being in Athletic Morelia.
– Antonio Lopez left the Tampico Madero to join the CSD Solola from Guatemala.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
Leave a Reply