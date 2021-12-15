The Grita México 2021 Tournament of Liga MX came to an end with the Atlas championship, leaving León as runner-up, so now he is looking to quickly turn the page and prepare for the Clausura 2022.
Here are the registrations, cancellations and transfer rumors of La Fiera:
The Chilean ends his loan and must return to Pachuca, the owner of his letter. However, it is mentioned that in the Bajío they would seek to renew it by becoming an important piece of the squad.
The Argentine ended his stage with La Fiera, since his contract ended and there are no renewal plans, according to TUDN. Given this fact, it is rumored that Atlético San Luis would choose to sign Puma.
According to TUDN, the Argentine forward is followed by the Bajío team, but he would have competition because Xolos also has him in his sights, as well as the Inter of Porto Alegre Brazilian.
The South American is 33 years old and was champion with the Catholic University, collaborating with 43 goals in the last year.
Added to this, the strategist Ariel holan he knows him well because he was his strategist in Chile during 2020. The U acquired him for 1.3 million dollars, so its price could increase to six million.
The Chilean has won the poster with his great performances and the Panzas Verdes do not rule out letting him leave, for which they have already put a price on him.
Takeshi has a contract with the club until December 2023, so the price to let him leave would be up to six million dollars, according to the journalist Juan Carlos Cartagena.
One of the interested parties is Toluca, at the request of Ignacio Ambriz, the other is Pachuca, which belongs to the same group and could have it in the process of exchange.
According to the column of Sniper of Record Diary, Nacho ambriz He would have asked the Red Devils for the incorporation of the full-back.
While recovering from an injury, the defender lost prominence with Lion, watching a few minutes of play.
El Chapito ends his contract in June 2022, so if the board of directors and coaching staff want the permanence of their captain, they will have to negotiate his renewal, although for now there is no known formal proposal or interest from another team.
The Argentine would have ended his contract in December, so his permanence would be conditional on renewal, otherwise he would leave free to be able to link with any squad that seeks his services.
During the last tournament, the Argentine was with him Bolivar from Bolivia, although he still belongs to the Panzas Verdes and must now report in the Bajío.
The network breaker finished as the fourth best scorer of the Bolivian tournament with 15 goals in the league and three in Libertadores Cup, but nevertheless, The academy he would not have been able to exercise the purchase option.
In the last contest, the containment played with the Audax Italiano in Chile, participating in a large part of the duels as the owner, however, the purchase option was not exercised and he will report again with La Fiera.
