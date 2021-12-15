Here are the registrations, cancellations and transfer rumors of La Fiera:

Víctor Dávila’s loan ended with the #Lion. A great year despite the first semester where Ignacio Ambriz left. Brilliant with Ariel Holan. He would have to report with Pachuca, but the intention is for him to stay with the Fiera. Aim for renewal. pic.twitter.com/rb391Iuq6H – Ezequiel Gasca (@ ChequeGasca17) December 13, 2021

Arturo Du Leon | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 13, 2021

Atlético de San Luis is interested in Emmanuel Gigliotti, Argentine footballer for Club León. ?? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/CMZNYE2rUt – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) December 14, 2021

The South American is 33 years old and was champion with the Catholic University, collaborating with 43 goals in the last year.

Added to this, the strategist Ariel holan he knows him well because he was his strategist in Chile during 2020. The U acquired him for 1.3 million dollars, so its price could increase to six million.

WHAT A GAME, GO FORM YOURS, JEAN MENESES! pic.twitter.com/65mlg1meyD – Territory Esmeralda (@Terr_Esmeralda) December 10, 2021

Takeshi has a contract with the club until December 2023, so the price to let him leave would be up to six million dollars, according to the journalist Juan Carlos Cartagena.

One of the interested parties is Toluca, at the request of Ignacio Ambriz, the other is Pachuca, which belongs to the same group and could have it in the process of exchange.

AMBRIZ WANTS IT? Fernando Navarro is on Toluca’s radar. ? Do I know another team that urgently needs a right back ?? ‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/iFTBB3QW9I – Iván López Elizondo (@ LopezElizondo11) December 14, 2021

While recovering from an injury, the defender lost prominence with Lion, watching a few minutes of play.

Luis Montes reaches 11 games in League Finals; the one with the most experience of both campuses. pic.twitter.com/SasCUOncc4 – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 10, 2021

RAMIRO GONZÁLEZ

Today you were the boss in the rear, today you came in and dried the player who has the best aerial game; Julio Furch. Thanks for having those eggs, Ramiro! Love you very much ???? pic.twitter.com/UNFJuxXAfi – Swollen Verdiblanca (@La_hinchada) December 10, 2021

#The last???

LEO RAMOS: “I think Bolivia settled well for me, I feel comfortable, I am not satisfied because I would like to crown a cup, a title because I am in a big club. If Bolívar wanted me to stay, I would gladly stay because I am comfortable here “⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dlfYRHiPqX – FM BOLÍVAR (@FM_BolivarOfi) October 7, 2021

The network breaker finished as the fourth best scorer of the Bolivian tournament with 15 goals in the league and three in Libertadores Cup, but nevertheless, The academy he would not have been able to exercise the purchase option.