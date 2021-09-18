Here the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:

– On the other hand, it seems that the Sacred Herd is already beginning negotiations with Cruz Azul for an exchange of players for the next semester.

The plan of the people of Guadalajara is to continue giving La Maquina to the defense Alexis Pena, but in exchange they want the keeper’s chips Andres Gudiño and of Alexis Gutierrez.

– During the week they talked about the possible return of the Argentine Matías Almeyda to the technical direction, setting conditions, such as bringing in reinforcements to build a competitive squad.

However, El Pelado came out to deny that: “What is being said is a lie. Saying that I am setting conditions and it is a lie. No one spoke to me. I don’t like that they play with people’s illusion”.

Chivas wants to return to ‘Chicharito’? With the irregular start of the tournament, the Chivas ?? have begun to plan a series of measures to face their crisis of results, and one of them will be to seek the return of one of their most illustrious youth players, Javier Hernández. pic.twitter.com/3TCp09uSWX – RN Sports (@ RNDeportes1) September 17, 2021

Ricardo Ferretti has given a lot to the cougars. Two league titles as a player at 81 and 91. He saved them from relegation in 2007 and led them to the title in 2009. #Historical Cougars pic.twitter.com/RohgvahNir – Retropumasunam (@Retropumasunam) August 7, 2021

– According to various media, the U of Nuevo León is about to close the hiring of the South American, who currently militates in the Inter Miami of the MLS. The feline team’s proposal is a loan for this semester, with the option of extending it until the end of Clausura 2022, but having still a one-year contract with Las Garzas, the North American squad would only be willing to sell it, since they spent 2.5 million dollars for the center-back who also plays as a right back.

– In the case of the African, the university board should only agree on the salary because the footballer is a free agent, being valued at five million euros, wearing the jerseys of the AS Monaco, Olympique de Marseille and Olympique de Lyon.

EYE, FELINOS! ? Tigres looks for Jorge Figal to reinforce the defense ➡ https://t.co/pWtMnhcpa1 pic.twitter.com/23gtf5hYOf – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) September 17, 2021

The Uruguayan forward Facundo Batista ?? He is a new Necaxa player. pic.twitter.com/1eW90HATZp – Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) September 17, 2021

RETURN TO ROOSTERS Adolfo Ríos is the new General Sports Director of Querétaro. pic.twitter.com/SexDOuTfNQ – Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) September 17, 2021

OFFICIAL. Ayron del Valle is out of FC Juárez. ?? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rbs9I7aS78 – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) September 18, 2021

After the team’s poor start in the tournament, Chivas decided to cease Alberto Coyote from the Guadalajara bench. In any case, the champion with the Flock in 1997 will remain in the institution, although for now they are analyzing where they will place him.