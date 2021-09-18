The 2021 Grita Mexico Tournament of Liga MX is already contesting Day 9, but the Stove Soccer continues because the clubs still have until September 22 to make their moves, so they must hurry to close all their negotiations.
Here the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
– Once again, Guadalajara will try to sign the prodigal son, Javier Hernández, who currently plays in The Los Angeles Galaxy of the Major League Soccer.
This movement would not only do it for the sporting issue, but also the directive thinks that it would bring good accounts at the commercial level.
Chicharito’s contract with the Galacticos ends in December 2022, so the president Amaury vergara and the sports director Ricardo Peláez They would try a loan without an option to buy to make it easier.
– On the other hand, it seems that the Sacred Herd is already beginning negotiations with Cruz Azul for an exchange of players for the next semester.
The plan of the people of Guadalajara is to continue giving La Maquina to the defense Alexis Pena, but in exchange they want the keeper’s chips Andres Gudiño and of Alexis Gutierrez.
– During the week they talked about the possible return of the Argentine Matías Almeyda to the technical direction, setting conditions, such as bringing in reinforcements to build a competitive squad.
However, El Pelado came out to deny that: “What is being said is a lie. Saying that I am setting conditions and it is a lie. No one spoke to me. I don’t like that they play with people’s illusion”.
Even when the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti is in front of Braves, it is mentioned that he could reach the National University again, especially with the arrival of Miguel Mejia Baron to the auriazul directive.
The royal team continues in search of a reinforcement for the lower part and has two options: the Argentine Jorge Figal and the Cameroonian Nicolas N’Koulou.
– According to various media, the U of Nuevo León is about to close the hiring of the South American, who currently militates in the Inter Miami of the MLS. The feline team’s proposal is a loan for this semester, with the option of extending it until the end of Clausura 2022, but having still a one-year contract with Las Garzas, the North American squad would only be willing to sell it, since they spent 2.5 million dollars for the center-back who also plays as a right back.
– In the case of the African, the university board should only agree on the salary because the footballer is a free agent, being valued at five million euros, wearing the jerseys of the AS Monaco, Olympique de Marseille and Olympique de Lyon.
The movements in the Rayos continue and this week the arrival of the Uruguayan was announced Facundo Batista.
He works as a forward and arrives from the FC Chiasso, from football in Switzerland. In the same way, he has belonged to the lower teams of his country, coming third in the South American U-20 of 2019.
Adolfo Rios He was introduced as general sports director of Gallos Blancos.
The former goalkeeper had already had a stint for the team as sports vice president between 2012 and 2014.
“Grateful, committed and excited about this new challenge. Let’s go with everything, Club Querétaro!”the manager wrote on his Twitter account.
The Colombian Ayron del Valle He will not continue with the border team, since he terminated his contract and remained as a free agent.
After the team’s poor start in the tournament, Chivas decided to cease Alberto Coyote from the Guadalajara bench. In any case, the champion with the Flock in 1997 will remain in the institution, although for now they are analyzing where they will place him.
