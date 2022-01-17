Two days have been played in the Closing Tournament 2022 and each of the Mexican clubs continue to study what would be their new additions before February 1, the date on which the transfer market closes.
Here we present how the tall, low Y possible signings in the winter legs market in Mexican soccer.
The Santos Laguna team made the footballer’s hiring official Franco Pizzichillo, who arrives from the Montevideo team.
His market value is 900 thousand dollars, and he plays as a right back.
On the other hand, the Rayos del Necaxa team took over the services of the footballer Milton Gimenez.
The Argentine striker signed for 3 years with those from Aguascalientes, and arrives from his country’s Atlanta.
Football player Alexander Zendejas he is practically tied up with the Águilas del América team.
According to the first reports, the side will be leaving the ranks of Necaxa to defend the blue-cream colors.
The Tigers are working at forced marches to close the hiring of the soccer player Yeferson Soteldo.
The first reports suggest that it would be a bargaining chip for the signing of soccer player Carlos Salcedo, who would be reporting with Toronto FC in the coming days.
While we are on the subject of Toronto FC, the defender and national team Carlos Salcedo I would be more than tied with the MLS squad.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the hiring of the “Titan” becomes official, who would be one of the highest paid elements.
The Mazatlán FC team has already launched a formal offer to acquire the services of Marco Fabian, who is currently without a team.
It is expected that it will be in the following hours when the footballer says yes, as long as he agrees with the Cañonero club’s proposal.
Another of the footballers who changed airs for this tournament is the Mexican Ferdinand Madrigal. The player said goodbye to the ranks of America to try his luck with the Rayos del Necaxa.
In the last hours a lot has been said about the footballer Jorge Mere, who plays for the Cologne of German soccer.
According to the first reports, the America team has everything closed for hiring, so the official announcement of his signing is expected in the next few hours.
Another of the elements that is nothing to be a new soccer player of America is Paul Arriola.
Everything is ready for the player who plays as a winger, and who is part of the United States team, to be the new hire for Santiago Solari’s team.
Incredible as it may seem, the America team is also ready to receive the player Paul Solari.
According to information from the journalist César Luis Merlo, the American team has already put on the table the amount of 4 million dollars, so the signing would be made official in days.
The Blue Cross Machine team is still looking for a defender for the start of this tournament and among its plans is the bastion Nicholas Diaz.
The Chilean national team that plays for Mazatlán FC becomes one of the most interesting prospects for the club led by Juan Reynoso.
The soccer player of the Red Devils of Toluca, Kevin Castaneda, would have the hours numbered with the scarlets, since the current champion of Mexico, the Atlas Foxes, appears on the radar to make his signing.
It should be noted that in the game against Santos Laguna, Castañeda did not see activity, which is why the rumor of his possible departure intensifies.
The Atlas also seek the services of the 24-year-old winger, Lucas Rodriguez. The footballer is a member of Montevideo City Torque, where he has played 79 games and has scored 12 goals.
The first reports suggest that it will be in the next few hours when it becomes official.
