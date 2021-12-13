Here are the highs, lows and rumors of signings for Guadalajara:

Blue Cross ? Reinforcement in sight? Cruz Azul has its sights set on Alejandro Mayorga, left back of #Chivas The talks started and the operation can be carried out through an exchange? What do you think? @record_mexico pic.twitter.com/rjYfNWEdrD – Armando Melgar (@ Armand_Mel91) December 9, 2021

According to him Record Diary, the talks have already started and the operation could be carried out through an exchange, without knowing for now which player could be of interest to the Flock.

? ATTENTION ? https://t.co/pvmnVlUP7M The reason why Alexis Vega did not renew with Chivas and now a way out would be soughthttps://t.co/pvmnVlUP7M pic.twitter.com/jxROXeTGMB – Herd Passion (@RebanoPasion) December 12, 2021

“Alexis has a contract until December 2022. Yes, he can go or not. Any player can leave. Everyone has that possibility.”, he shared.

In addition to this, it is known that Tigres has already approached to ask about Gru, receiving a refusal for the red and white team, however, the issue remains to be seen, as different sources indicate that the attacker has not wanted to accept any of the renewal offers that you have been offered.

The portal Halftime announced that one of the reasons is because of a clause that he is demanding to appear in his new contract to facilitate his departure from Verde Valle, in addition to a salary increase, reasons why Chivas would be thinking of recovering the investment a few years ago when I file it from Toluca.

Cristian Calderón would leave @Chivas and his future would be in @TolucaFC. They want Raúl López in the herd and an exchange of players with the Red Devils is being planned.https://t.co/4H0TWcNsNo – José Rafael Morales (@JoseMorales_mx) December 12, 2021

Among the supposed interested parties was America, but now the name of the Red Devils came out, according to Diana Mac from TUDN.

Now, if El Chicote goes to Hell, the Flock would also wish to Raul Lopez.

Leaders, if Uriel Antuna stays in Chivas, will you give him a new vote of confidence? pic.twitter.com/QsHzR1hyCu – The Leaders (@_los_lideres) December 11, 2021

“Among the candidates to reach Chivas in an exchange for El Brujo are footballers such as defender César Montes, who has been in the orbit of Chivas for some years. Another who could change stripes is Erick Aguirre, a footballer who recently was signed by the Nuevo León team, but which was also the object of Chivas’ desire when he was still a member of Pachuca “, you can read.

NEW PHYSICAL TRAINER ???? Jaume Bartres arrives from Spain to take care of the physical preparation of our players? ⚽.

Does he come with experience from Espanyol and Barcelona ???

WELCOME TO THE GREATEST IN MEXICO ??? ⚽

.#chivas #ClubDeportivoGuadalajara pic.twitter.com/BUvwYbgfpQ – Code Rojiblanco (@Codigo_Roji) December 12, 2021

“I am very excited to come to this great, historic club, which has so many followers and it is an honor that I can develop my professional and human side in this institution, I hope to meet the expectations, learn and contribute what I can on my part, now I really want to join the preseason “He said after his arrival.

MORE COMPETITION ON THE RIGHT SIDE! Julian Araujo? pic.twitter.com/snpZNJreyj – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) December 9, 2021

Currently the defender defends the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, who has defended the North American team in lower categories and who has just debuted with the Major League. Mexico In the past week.

Paolo Yrizar, the footballer of the Expansion League whom the Chivas already ‘had their eye’ on https://t.co/CyBHMbheF3 pic.twitter.com/tQ8z31jwFM – HalfTime (@mediottime) December 11, 2021

WILL IT STAY IN THE MACHINE? ? https://t.co/2ihCJtze7d Why did Alexis Peña report with Cruz Azul and not with Chivas at the start of the 2022 preseason? https://t.co/2ihCJtze7d pic.twitter.com/ooUyYAKlqk – Let’s go Blue (@VamosCAzul) December 8, 2021

This is due to the failed negotiation with Chivas, owner of his letter, which asks for around four million dollars.

Now, the defender must find accommodation in another club if he does not stay at La Maquina, because in Guadalajara they do not contemplate him due to the issue of indiscipline that was separated in the past.