The Grita México 2021 of Liga MX came to an end with the Atlas championship, now with all the more reason Chivas must improve its squad and return to take center stage for the Clausura 2022.
Here are the highs, lows and rumors of signings for Guadalajara:
It seems that Cruz Azul is interested in the left side of Chivas.
According to him Record Diary, the talks have already started and the operation could be carried out through an exchange, without knowing for now which player could be of interest to the Flock.
Despite having a contract until 2022 with the Guadalajara, the sports president, Ricardo Peláez, indicated that anyone could leave the club.
“Alexis has a contract until December 2022. Yes, he can go or not. Any player can leave. Everyone has that possibility.”, he shared.
In addition to this, it is known that Tigres has already approached to ask about Gru, receiving a refusal for the red and white team, however, the issue remains to be seen, as different sources indicate that the attacker has not wanted to accept any of the renewal offers that you have been offered.
The portal Halftime announced that one of the reasons is because of a clause that he is demanding to appear in his new contract to facilitate his departure from Verde Valle, in addition to a salary increase, reasons why Chivas would be thinking of recovering the investment a few years ago when I file it from Toluca.
It is known that in Chivas They are not totally convinced with the level of the side, so they plan to use it as a bargaining chip.
Among the supposed interested parties was America, but now the name of the Red Devils came out, according to Diana Mac from TUDN.
Now, if El Chicote goes to Hell, the Flock would also wish to Raul Lopez.
It’s known that Chivas is willing to negotiate the Warlock, who is allegedly involved in a barter with Sebastian Cordova from America. That issue seems to go down completely, so the Sacred Herd would now look for a possible change from the lagoon for Cesar Montes or Erick Aguirre, both from Rayados, at least that’s how the newspaper made it known The reporter.
“Among the candidates to reach Chivas in an exchange for El Brujo are footballers such as defender César Montes, who has been in the orbit of Chivas for some years. Another who could change stripes is Erick Aguirre, a footballer who recently was signed by the Nuevo León team, but which was also the object of Chivas’ desire when he was still a member of Pachuca “, you can read.
The arrival of the new physical trainer was made official, who comes from soccer in Spain, passing through the Spanish and the Barcelona.
“I am very excited to come to this great, historic club, which has so many followers and it is an honor that I can develop my professional and human side in this institution, I hope to meet the expectations, learn and contribute what I can on my part, now I really want to join the preseason “He said after his arrival.
According to the report of Chain reaction, the left side is one of the pieces that the technician would look for Michel Leaño Yes Alejandro mayorga leave the fold.
Currently the defender defends the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, who has defended the North American team in lower categories and who has just debuted with the Major League. Mexico In the past week.
According to information from Erick lopez from TUDN, the Flock already held talks with the player of Sinaloa Dorados, after the elimination of the equipment in the League of the Expansion League. The forward has gone through teams like Toluca, Xolos and Querétaro.
When it seemed like the defender would hold on Blue Cross, It seems that it will be low of the set of La Noria.
This is due to the failed negotiation with Chivas, owner of his letter, which asks for around four million dollars.
Now, the defender must find accommodation in another club if he does not stay at La Maquina, because in Guadalajara they do not contemplate him due to the issue of indiscipline that was separated in the past.
