The Grita México 2021 of the MX League ended, therefore, Tigres is already analyzing which are the incorporations that it wants to make for the Clausura 2022, also it has already announced some outputs.
Here are the ups, downs and rumors of the university students heading to the next contest:
After dropping his pass to Chivas, América found the youth squad accommodated in Tigers, since both directives have already reached an agreement, so that their hiring will probably be made official the following week.
The DT of the felines, Miguel Herrera, hopes to help you regain your level.
“This Tuesday Sebastián Córdova comes to Monterrey to sign the contract with Tigres. On Tuesday the contract for four years is closed”, wrote Willie gonzalez from Multimedia.
What was already known but finally Tigers made official, the departure of the Ecuadorian.
It was through social networks where they thanked the midfielder, who was also already announced as a reinforcement of Toluca.
The central defender is in the sights of the Getafe from Spain, reported ESPN.
Apparently, the technician of the Azulones, Quique Sánchez FloresHe has already contacted El Zancudo to find out if he is interested in returning to Europe.
In June 2022 the defense contract with the royals comes to an end.
In addition to this, the azulcrema squad uploaded a photo on a plane leaving for Madrid, clarifying that he would go on vacation to rejoin training with the feline club on Monday.
Various sources mention that the Brazilian does not convince Miguel Herrera and it could come out.
Faced with this panorama, the Botafogo from his country has already had conversations with the midfielder, who has a contract until June 2023, although the economic issue continues to be a hindrance for the South American team.
After being announced as a reinforcement of the Toluca, the royal box dismissed the Uruguayan with an emotional message on the networks.
“We thank Leo Fernández for his professionalism with the Tigres shirt and the moments lived. Success in whatever comes to you, Leo”, it could be read.
With this, the midfielder’s stage ended after 38 official matches in all competitions.
According to the journalist Christopher Islas, the Uruguayan is in the crosshairs of the U of Nuevo León, although the Spanish media Fanatics He also already informed that he is interested in Real Madrid Y Barcelona.
The Uruguayan attacker is 20 years old, he is a forward and has scored 23 goals with Peñarol in the last season between South American Cup and the Uruguayan championship.
Faced with the insistence of the cats to reinforce their defense, the Brazilian from Santos Laguna was one of the ideal men, but the lagoons have already closed the door for his departure, so he made it known ESPN.
Likewise, it is reported that the Warriors hope to retain him for the next six months and then to see if it is feasible to give him a way out.
As in the past transfer market, the name of the defender sounds to return to Europe, first it was France and now it is Turkey.
According to him Record Diary, the Galatasaray wants to sign the Titan, who wants to return to the Old Continent.
The Istanbul cadre is willing to shell out the money necessary to get hold of your letter.
The Tigres player, who is 17 years and eight months old, will play with him Athletic Morelia after his outstanding performances in the royal under-17 team.
He works as a winger and after not being able to make his debut with the first team yet, for now he will start with the Canaries in the Expansion League.
