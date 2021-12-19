Here are the ups, downs and rumors of the university students heading to the next contest:

⚠️This Tuesday Sebastián Córdova comes to Monterrey to sign the contract with Tigres. This Tuesday the contract closes. Once signed it becomes official. 4 years of contract⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gGF0lHjsMr – Willie González (@WillieMty) December 17, 2021

The DT of the felines, Miguel Herrera, hopes to help you regain your level.

“This Tuesday Sebastián Córdova comes to Monterrey to sign the contract with Tigres. On Tuesday the contract for four years is closed”, wrote Willie gonzalez from Multimedia.

Jordan Sierra leaves Tigres after adding 22 games. 17 League

3 CONCACAF

2 Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/MuVEzNCvA4 – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 18, 2021

It was through social networks where they thanked the midfielder, who was also already announced as a reinforcement of Toluca.

Nobody guessed, I got the 8A? heading to Madrid. Starting today you can fly direct from Monterrey ✈️ #I go to Madrid and on Monday back to train with everything? pic.twitter.com/n9MfmBjWqq – Diego Reyes (@DiegoReyes) December 17, 2021

Apparently, the technician of the Azulones, Quique Sánchez FloresHe has already contacted El Zancudo to find out if he is interested in returning to Europe.

In June 2022 the defense contract with the royals comes to an end.

In addition to this, the azulcrema squad uploaded a photo on a plane leaving for Madrid, clarifying that he would go on vacation to rejoin training with the feline club on Monday.

??IT GOES?? Rafael Carioca has notified the Tigres board of directors that he is leaving his hometown to report with the rest of the team next Monday, December 20. pic.twitter.com/4jJYNjeJoC – Official Tigres Club? (@GraficoTigres) December 18, 2021

Faced with this panorama, the Botafogo from his country has already had conversations with the midfielder, who has a contract until June 2023, although the economic issue continues to be a hindrance for the South American team.

We thank Leo Fernández for his professionalism with the Tigres shirt and the moments he lived. Success in coming to you, Leo. pic.twitter.com/darmOaa7O3 – Official Tigres Club? (@TigresOficial) December 19, 2021

“We thank Leo Fernández for his professionalism with the Tigres shirt and the moments lived. Success in whatever comes to you, Leo”, it could be read.

With this, the midfielder’s stage ended after 38 official matches in all competitions.

Agustín “Canario” Álvarez in the sights of the @TigresOficial . The Peñarol striker is the sensation of Uruguayan soccer. National team with a great future. pic.twitter.com/XxtogTtO9r – Cristhopher Islas (@ Cristhopher_28) December 17, 2021

The Uruguayan attacker is 20 years old, he is a forward and has scored 23 goals with Peñarol in the last season between South American Cup and the Uruguayan championship.

“Can we go far” ????

Matheus Doria defender of the Warriors ensures that Santos Laguna is to make history by winning his first international title and also seeking the League. Since the club has the combination of talent and experience. pic.twitter.com/ryY6K4BcfO – Warrior Legion ??? (@LegionGuerrera) December 17, 2021

Likewise, it is reported that the Warriors hope to retain him for the next six months and then to see if it is feasible to give him a way out.

Galatasaray from Turkey is interested in Carlos Salcedo according to Turkish reports. There are interests and it is in the pipeline but an attractive offer would have to arrive for the Tigres board of directors. pic.twitter.com/1a9dMPikK5 – Noti Tigres UANL (@NotiTigresmx) December 16, 2021

According to him Record Diary, the Galatasaray wants to sign the Titan, who wants to return to the Old Continent.

The Istanbul cadre is willing to shell out the money necessary to get hold of your letter.

Save this introduction tweet! He arrived in the CANARY from @TigresOficial, the left back, Kenneth Jaime? Welcome home, Kenneth! ?#TheHistoryContinues?? pic.twitter.com/fj83g33i7C – Club Atlético Morelia (@C_A_Morelia) December 17, 2021

He works as a winger and after not being able to make his debut with the first team yet, for now he will start with the Canaries in the Expansion League.