Stove Football is on fire in the MX League heading to the Apertura 2021 tournament, as most teams have already made several moves.
Here we leave you the latest rumors, ups and downs of Mexican clubs:
Andrew Saved
The fans of Atlas were deluded for a moment with the return of the red and black youth squad who plays for Real Betis.
“I will always be Rojinegro”, is mentioned in a video published on the social networks of the Guadalajara club, a phrase that the national team once said before leaving for Europe.
At the end of the day, the video made reference to the transformation that the team is experiencing, so The Little Prince will remain in Spain.
Stove football: rumors and news of Rayados de Monterrey signings: Aguirre, Dos Santos, Ochoa and more
Since the market began, several names have revolved around Monterrey as possible additions prior to Apertura 2021
Erick Aguirre and Joel Campbell
The president of Rayados, Duilio Davino, He accepted that they are negotiating the arrival of the players from Pachuca and León, respectively, with the Tico being one of the priorities.
“We are working to see if we can incorporate someone else. We are reviewing with them and other options to see if we can bring another player”, said the manager.
Ignacio Ambriz
Through a statement on their social networks, the Huesca of the second Division of Spain announced the arrival of the strategist for the new season that is approaching.
Nacho’s coaching staff is made up of Luis Perez, Edgar Solano Paredes Y Luis Fernando Martínez Lizalde.
During the last semester, the Mexican World Cup was in charge of La Fiera.
Luis mendoza
Cruz Azul would already have tied up the attacker of Mazatlan FC and he would even be training with the team since the weekend.
According to ESPNThe Quick would go free to the champion box, apart from mentioning that it has already passed the medical exams, even though it has not been officially presented.
Likewise, the source reported that the midfielder would be detailing his salary and the contract time he would have, but apparently at the moment they would not be reaching the price.
Alejandro Arana
According to different media in Mexico, the goalkeeper would already be tied to the directive of the CD Tudelano of Spain of the Third Division.
The goalkeeper was one of the most outstanding footballers of Atlético Morelia in the last semester of the Expansion League, taking them to the end in which they fell in front of Tepatitlan.
Roger Martinez
With the sale of the archer Esteban Andrada to MonterreyBoca Juniors would have acquired six million dollars, a figure that it would use to obtain a percentage of the Colombian’s pass, while in a few months it could acquire it completely if the situation warrants it.
Club América would not look down on this proposal because it already involves direct money and not a loan.
Junior Sornoza and Jefferson Montero
According to the journalist Juan Fernando Laso placeholder image, Independent of the Valley he would be in negotiations to repatriate at the wheel of Xolos and to the extreme left of Querétaro.
Jose Juan Macías
The Chivas forward is expected to travel to Madrid this weekend, where he will meet with the board of the Getafe.
The transfer is practically closed, you only have to pass the rigorous physical and medical examinations to be able to sign your contract.
JJ will arrive at the Azulones on a loan for one year, with an option to buy.
Fernando Aristeguieta
The Venezuelan would be arriving in Mexico after being eliminated in the America’s Cup 2021 with La Vinotinto.
After the departure of Santiago Ormeño, the forward would be becoming his replacement in the Puebla offensive.
Dorlan Pabón
The Colombian forward of Striped interests other teams in the MX League, but who made a formal offer is National Athletic, so he would leave the country.
– The archer Andres Sanchez is the new goalkeeper of Atlético San Luis, coming from Tepatitlan.
– The extreme Taufic Guarch is low of Tlaxcala FC and adds to Walter ferretti from Nicaragua.
– The front Christopher Engelhart joins the Coyotes from Toluca.
