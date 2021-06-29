Here we leave you the latest rumors, ups and downs of Mexican clubs:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

The fans of Atlas were deluded for a moment with the return of the red and black youth squad who plays for Real Betis.

“I will always be Rojinegro”, is mentioned in a video published on the social networks of the Guadalajara club, a phrase that the national team once said before leaving for Europe.

At the end of the day, the video made reference to the transformation that the team is experiencing, so The Little Prince will remain in Spain.

If Andrés Guardado reaches the atlas, would they buy this year’s red and black pass? ♥ ️yes

? not pic.twitter.com/zdjOsEr7Aj – Analysis Rojinegro – Podcast (@AnalisisRN) June 28, 2021

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 28, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 26, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 24, 2021 Carlos Alberto Pérez García | Jun 27, 2021

The president of Rayados, Duilio Davino, He accepted that they are negotiating the arrival of the players from Pachuca and León, respectively, with the Tico being one of the priorities.

“We are working to see if we can incorporate someone else. We are reviewing with them and other options to see if we can bring another player”, said the manager.

Joel Campbell and Erick Aguirre are close to being new Rayados players https://t.co/rorpnD5uEa pic.twitter.com/UkivB6j1Xl – HalfTime (@mediottime) June 26, 2021

Through a statement on their social networks, the Huesca of the second Division of Spain announced the arrival of the strategist for the new season that is approaching.

Nacho’s coaching staff is made up of Luis Perez, Edgar Solano Paredes Y Luis Fernando Martínez Lizalde.

During the last semester, the Mexican World Cup was in charge of La Fiera.

OFFICIAL | ????? ??????, new coach of SD Huesca. ?? The proven Mexican coach signs for 2⃣ courses and lands in Spanish football, which he knows well from his time as assistant coach at Osasuna and Atlético. Welcome, Nacho! ?#AmbrizNoRebla ?? – SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) June 28, 2021

Cruz Azul would already have tied up the attacker of Mazatlan FC and he would even be training with the team since the weekend.

According to ESPNThe Quick would go free to the champion box, apart from mentioning that it has already passed the medical exams, even though it has not been officially presented.

Likewise, the source reported that the midfielder would be detailing his salary and the contract time he would have, but apparently at the moment they would not be reaching the price.

The signing is not yet official! Quick Mendoza already trains with Cruz Azul?https://t.co/RxF0G1QSR3 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) June 28, 2021

According to different media in Mexico, the goalkeeper would already be tied to the directive of the CD Tudelano of Spain of the Third Division.

The goalkeeper was one of the most outstanding footballers of Atlético Morelia in the last semester of the Expansion League, taking them to the end in which they fell in front of Tepatitlan.

OFFICIAL: Alejandro Arana leaves Atlético Morelia and is the new goalkeeper of Club Deportivo Tuledano, a Group I team of the RFEF First Division, the third category of Spanish football. pic.twitter.com/0z1XaFsFvs – Alejandro Montes (@ amontes_98) June 28, 2021

With the sale of the archer Esteban Andrada to MonterreyBoca Juniors would have acquired six million dollars, a figure that it would use to obtain a percentage of the Colombian’s pass, while in a few months it could acquire it completely if the situation warrants it.

Club América would not look down on this proposal because it already involves direct money and not a loan.

And follow the drama! ? With the sale of Andrés Andrada to Rayados for 6 million dollars, there are possibilities that Boca Juniors could reach the price to America for Roger Martínez since the Xeneizes are still interested in the Colombian. ??#Biggest ?#SOMOSAMERICA ? pic.twitter.com/dhoHGI45pf – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) June 29, 2021

According to the journalist Juan Fernando Laso placeholder image, Independent of the Valley he would be in negotiations to repatriate at the wheel of Xolos and to the extreme left of Querétaro.

A LOT OF ATTENTION! ?? ? According to the journalist @ chipilaso93 , Junior Sornoza and Jefferson Montero would be in negotiations to return to @IDV_EC. ⚽️ Club where they played in previous seasons and showed their best soccer level. pic.twitter.com/gxpRr9245h – AyC Sports (@AycSports) June 28, 2021

The Chivas forward is expected to travel to Madrid this weekend, where he will meet with the board of the Getafe.

The transfer is practically closed, you only have to pass the rigorous physical and medical examinations to be able to sign your contract.

JJ will arrive at the Azulones on a loan for one year, with an option to buy.

? WILL YOU TRAVEL TO SPAIN ON THE WEEKEND? Information from ‘RECORD’ indicates that José Juan Macías is preparing to travel to Spain this weekend to pass the medical and physical exams with him #Getafe ▫️ It will arrive in loan condition for one year.#JJMacías #LigaBBVAMX #Chivas pic.twitter.com/ez6RvmJen9 – HUELLA PAMBOLERA (@huellapambolera) June 29, 2021

The Venezuelan would be arriving in Mexico after being eliminated in the America’s Cup 2021 with La Vinotinto.

After the departure of Santiago Ormeño, the forward would be becoming his replacement in the Puebla offensive.

? CONFIRMED: ?? Fernando Aristeguieta (?? Mazatlan FC), will be a new player of ?? Club Puebla. It would be being announced today. 3-year contract. All report of @CLMerlo. ???? #FichajesFg pic.twitter.com/KP18oOV5Cp – Selection of Venezuela ?? (@FutVe_Goleador) June 25, 2021

The Colombian forward of Striped interests other teams in the MX League, but who made a formal offer is National Athletic, so he would leave the country.

The millionaire figure that Rayados would lose after the departure of Dorlan Pabón via: @ 90minSpanish https://t.co/eI5UtVP8WS – Let’s go My Green # AtléticoNacional (@vamosmiverdecom) June 28, 2021

– The extreme Taufic Guarch is low of Tlaxcala FC and adds to Walter ferretti from Nicaragua.

– The front Christopher Engelhart joins the Coyotes from Toluca.