He could even play as a midfielder behind Gignac and all without occupying a foreign place, so the signing should paint as a priority for the feline team.

Sports project, salary, reflectors and scheme. Pineda It has everything to succeed and make history here, so barring an offer from Europe, you should have no doubt that you should stay in the capital.