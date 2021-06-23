The future of Orbelín Pineda It is in the air, as well as that of other heavenly soccer players, who do not see their renewal clear and who, given the economic restructuring that the institution is experiencing, could indirectly be in the transfer market.
The 25-year-old midfielder is currently one of the board’s priorities in two respects. The first lies in its renewal, but despite the efforts made by the club, everything indicates that it will not extend its contract, so its sale comes as urgent with the aim of getting some money before it goes free in December.
Given this scenario and in case he does not go out to European football, Here are the five clubs in the MX League that they should make every effort to bring themselves to Orbelín and that they also have the conditions to offer you an attractive project.
Of course the least likely, but one of the most ambitious clubs in search of sports restructuring.
It would arrive as a pillar of the project and for Toluca it would be a determining piece for either of the two bands and as an interior. A player who could exploit the extraordinary conditions of his forwards.
The ideal replacement for many positions. Able to relieve Dorlan’s work as a winger, improve the conditions of ‘Ponchito’ as an interior and with the ability to spare to navigate between the lines and take advantage of the depth of Maxi Meza and the lethality of Funes Mori.
Returning to the club that put him on the map would be a real madness for Guadalajara, because in addition to adding to a decisive piece in important moments, he would also become the benchmark of the team and the undisputed starter.
Tigres needs to reduce foreigners and a first level replacement would be, without a doubt, that of Orbelín Pineda, especially to offer variations to the routine attacks of Luis Quiñones and Javier Aquino.
He could even play as a midfielder behind Gignac and all without occupying a foreign place, so the signing should paint as a priority for the feline team.
It should be logical for everyone here. Unless you demand an exorbitant amount of salary, Orbelín It is not convenient for you to leave Cruz Azul for different reasons.
Sports project, salary, reflectors and scheme. Pineda It has everything to succeed and make history here, so barring an offer from Europe, you should have no doubt that you should stay in the capital.
