ATHENS (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates until it is certain that inflation is easing towards its 2% medium-term target, Greek central bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday.

Inflation reached double digits at the end of last year, but now appears to have peaked and the ECB’s focus is slowly shifting from containing rising prices to how fast it can get inflation back to its 2% target.

“(ECB) interest rates are expected to rise further until the recent positive sign of decelerating inflationary pressures turns into a certainty of approaching the 2% target in the medium term,” said Stournaras, member of the Governing Council of the ECB , in a letter addressed to Greek central bank officials.

Stournaras said the fact that there is no price-earnings spiral away from the 2% target for now is a positive.

“This gives us the courage to continue the anti-inflationary policy without interest rate hikes that would trigger a deep recession,” he said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)