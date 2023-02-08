Rayk Hahne has a rollercoaster biography and, despite his 34 years, has a lot to tell. The competitive athlete and management consultant suffered a severe setback at the age of 25 and is repeatedly asked by his customers for personal assessments – “how did you manage to get yourself back together?”. They find what the North German person embodies a thousand times more interesting than exchanging facts or optimization processes. Today, Hahne is a good example of how an exciting story can grab people. “The topic of storytelling came quite organically,” says the man who has a podcast, “to tell stories like that.” More than 100,000 people listen to him every month. No wonder: What the native of Neubrandenburg reports about his life in the fast lane takes your breath away.

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth writes”.

Growing up in the Mecklenburg provinces, his life was focused on sport from an early age. Both parents were competitive athletes and coaches, “they forged world champions”. Rayk was an athlete, “there was steam behind it, and not everything was positive”. That was over at the age of twelve, he got glandular fever. A hard break at the beginning of puberty, the separation of his parents exacerbated it. He wasn’t allowed to do any sport for half a year, it felt “as if I had been thrown out of a moving train”. At some point he caught himself and switched to BMX riding. “I drilled myself into it, trained for six or seven hours.” He became European champion and made it onto the podium at the world championships.