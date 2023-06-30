Storyteller will come within the subscription of Netflix starting September 26, 2023. A free update will also be distributed with new scenarios for all versions, including those already published (PC, Switch, iPhone, iPad). You can see the new trailer below.

Storyteller is a puzzle type narrative game in which you have to compose stories divided into cartoons, finding the right combination of images. The plot tells of stories of love, deceit, crimes, monsters, betrayals and more.

In our review of Storyteller we explained that it is a very short game (about two hours), but not low quality. We have defined it as “one of the most original indies on the market” and our hope is that a sequel will arrive that limits its defects and highlights all its potential.

We remind you that Netflix includes in its subscription a list of games accessible via the mobile app: the games can be downloaded to play offline and do not include any type of microtransaction or advertising.

Tell us, have you already had the opportunity to try Storyteller or will you take advantage of the arrival in the Netflix catalog?