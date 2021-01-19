Instead of being journalistic work, the Roman de Godard is a subjective work, where Jean-Luc Godard becomes a fictional hero named Edmond, to whom, for a few months, the writer Michel Vianey will be very close, almost a confidant. A privileged gaze which is not for all that complacent and which, despite a tendency to cover certain episodes with a literary haze, is a gripping vision of the ins and outs of cinematographic creation. According to Godard, of course.

A mutic and brittle filibuster

If the work takes place over two periods, 1963 and 1965, contempt occupies only a brief chapter. The main part is devoted to the before, during and after Male Female, romantic work on the zeitgeist, interspersed with striking notations on society, politics and couples. Vianey offers an overview of the gestation of the interior, including confidences of Godard, Jean-Pierre Léaud, but also of Anna Karina, wife (separated) of the filmmaker at the time. It emerges from this what we suspected of Godard. The more or less squeaky gossip about him is confirmed, but still surprises a little. JLG, aka Edmond G., is an inspired designer, a demiurge, but he lives on a razor’s edge. He does not know where he is going, he does not prepare much for his work, and often behaves in an odious way with those around him. He is silent, brittle. And yet, on arrival, the result is often magical and inspired. “Immense and permanent solitude of a madman who struggles in his schizophrenic night and must reinvent the first bulb, light, order, language from the memory of what he has known elsewhere. “ He’s a filibuster.

Godard’s genius, being messy and untenable

In his youth, he steals the rare books of his bourgeois grandfather, later he empties the cash register. Cinema notebooks, mother magazine of the new wave of which he is the spearhead. Then, he will take the aphorisms of his films from literature. The genius of Godard lies in his sense of collage and improvisation. In his scripts, of which his actors often ignore the content, there is not much. The director is sometimes late for the shoot; he writes his dialogues at the last moment in the metro, “Between Grenelle and the Porte Dorée, at the correspondence station, on a bench, seated near a quirky old man who meticulously nibbled on a dry biscuit (…), watching him write under a poster smeared with Buitoni sauce”. The genius of Godard, being messy and untenable, is at this price. But he gets no satisfaction from it, turns into total stress, without knowing what he wants: “I will have made three films this year, he explains to Michel Vianey, and I stay with the same feeling of emptiness, as if I had crossed a desert, as if I had done nothing. Absolutely nothing. »Strangeness of the artist in his ivory tower, hostile and oblivious to the world, dissatisfied with himself, and no doubt with life.

The Roman de Godard by Michel Vianey, Éditions Marest, 192 pages, 17 euros.