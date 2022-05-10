A Japanese soldier who hid in the jungle and refused to surrender until 29 years after the end of WWII. Hiroo Onada was one of the last of many so-called “Resistors” scattered across Asia who refused to surrender after Japanese Emperor Hirohito surrendered to the Allies in 1945.

The soldier became a war hero in Japan after hiding on the Philippine island of Lubang until March 1974. He only turned himself in after his former commander flew in and reversed his 1945 orders, which instructed him to spy on American troops. .

Japan had several dozen other men who stayed in various parts of Asia long after the war.

Most of the Japanese troops surrendered when American forces landed in Lubang in February 1945. After they left, Onaoda’s biggest challenge was survival. He stole rice and bananas from villagers and shot their cows to make jerky, according to the Associated Press.

When Onoda surrendered to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, he was wearing his 30-year-old imperial uniform, complete with cap and sword, all in good condition.

In a 1995 interview, he said: “I don’t consider these 30 years a waste of time. Without that experience, I would not have my life today.”