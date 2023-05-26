During the live event Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 from last night Marvelous! has two new titles for the series STORY OF SEASONSknown in Japan as Bokujou Monogatari (the one that in the West was Harvest MoonIP now passed into the hands of Natsume).

With the central theme “Experiences”, the director of the series Hikaru Nakano has revealed the first footage from the upcoming title of the original bucolic life simulation series, showing us a new look for the saga after 27 years of farming and friendship. Nakano-san also shared exciting news and first concept images of another future title in development, which aims to bring fans of STORY OF SEASONS with a new and ambitious title in which we can all play together. Also in this case, target platforms and launch window are not yet known.

Below it is possible to review the portion of the Showcase relating to the two titles in question.

Marvelous Game Showcase 2023

Source: Marvelous Europe