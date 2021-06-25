Marvelous Europe announces that it is available “Terracotta Oasis”, Third additional content for STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town. The DLC is part of the game’s Season Pass, available for purchase at € 19.99, and inside it we will be able to meet four historical characters of the franchise: Iris, Marian, Raeger is George. We leave you with some pictures for the content.

Source: Marvelous Europe