The Marvelous farm manager comes to the PlayStation desktop after passing through PC and Nintendo Switch.

If you are fans of country life and farm managers, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is billed as the true successor to the long-running Harvest Moon franchise, bringing the original Marvelous developers at the helm. An interesting proposal that, after passing through Nintendo Switch and PC, now confirms its launch window for the PlayStation desktop.

The farm manager is coming to PS4 in the West this summerStory of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Coming to PS4 this summer, however, his brief announcement opened many doubts about the improvements and content that it will include. Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games have confirmed a standard physical edition for 39.99 euros. The Japanese release is scheduled for July 28, and will include the ‘Expansion Pass’, however, Gematsu has confirmed that the western version will not include this expansion.

We will still have to wait for more information about the final release date and digital purchase options. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a game to relax and enjoy a virtual rest in the middle of nature. A title that does not present great challenges or an elaborate narrative, but that offers great care and a sense of progress.

A video game as pleasant in the playable as in the audiovisual that can be a truly unique alternative within a genre with great references such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you want to know more about this nice farm manager, remember that in 3D Games you have available our analysis of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town.

