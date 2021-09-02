Marvelous Europe has unveiled the European launch date for the PS4 and Xbox versions of STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town.

Already available on Nintendo Switch, the title will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting next October 15th. Distributed by XSEED Games, the title will be available both in physical and digital format, even if at the moment the software house has not yet revealed the launch price.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to 25th anniversary of the franchise, wishing you a good vision as always.

STORY OF SEASONS – 25th anniversary

Source: Marvelous Europe Street Gematsu