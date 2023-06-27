Marvelous Europe has released the launch trailer for STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life, available today on consoles and PC. Available digitally on all platforms, the physical edition is exclusive to Nintendo Switch in Italy. Also for the title was also released a Limited Edition for €49.99 which includes within it:

a copy of the game for Nintendo Switch

a notebook

a set of stickers

a poster

We leave you now with the launch trailer dedicated to the game, as always wishing you a good vision!

Source: Marvelous Europe