Story of Nilde, who was Nilde Iotti: the first woman president of the Chamber

Who was Nilde Iotti, the first woman elected president of the Chamber of Deputies, whose story is told in the docufiction Storia di Nilde, broadcast this evening, Sunday 20 June 2021, in rerun on Rai 1? To interpret it is an extraordinary Anna Foglietta. Intertwining fictional reconstructions, repertoire materials and illustrious testimonies, it traces the true history, human and political, of Nilde Iotti, one of the twenty-one women who participated in the Constituent Assembly in 1946 and the first to be elected President of the Chamber. The fiction recounts his life more than twenty years after his death on 4 December 1999, and forty years after his appointment as President of the Chamber of Deputies.

Among the illustrious testimonies that alternate with the narration we find: Giorgio Napolitano, Marisa Malagoli Togliatti, Nilde Iotti’s spokesperson Giorgio Frasca Polara, her biographer Luisa Lama, the President of the Iotti Livia Turco Foundation, the former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, the former director of l’Unità and PCI parliamentarian Emanuele Macaluso, the director of Radio Radicale Alessio Falconio, the journalists Filippo Ceccarelli and Marcello Sorgi, the historian Giuseppe Vacca and the director and family friend Giorgio Ferrara. But who was Nilde Iotti, from whom the true story of Storia di Nilde is based? Let’s find out together.

Who he was: career and private life

Nilde Iotti, whose full name at the registry office is Leonilde, was an Italian politician who has reached important steps for a woman: she was the first, in fact, to hold one of the three highest offices of the state, namely that of President of the Chamber of Deputies, a post he held for three terms (between 1979 and 1992).

Born in Reggio Emilia on 10 April 1920, Nilde was the daughter of a socialist railway worker and trade unionist (Egidio) who lost her job due to her political commitment. Because of this, Nilde lived her adolescence in severe economic difficulty. His father died in 1934 and it was only thanks to the scholarship that he was able to continue his studies, enrolling at the Catholic University of Milan.

Graduated in literature in 1942, she then joined the National Fascist Party at the Federation of Female Fasci of Reggio Emilia. He also taught in some technical schools of his native province, concluding it in 1946. After the armistice of 8 September 1943 and the Italian political situation that ensued, his interest in politics blossomed and he approached the PCI, participating in the Resistance.

Initially, her job was that of relay-carrying orders, but then by joining the women’s defense groups, of the anti-fascist formation of the PCI, she became a leading figure. After the war, she was elected president of the Union of Italian Women of Reggio Emilia and later entered the municipal council of her hometown. In the same year she was a candidate and elected member of the Constituent Assembly, where she joined the Commission of 75 of the Chamber of Deputies in charge of drafting the Constitution.

In 1948 she was re-elected to the Chamber of Deputies and remained in Montecitorio until 1999: it was here that she reached an important milestone for women in politics, as she was elected President of the Chamber of Deputies for three consecutive times, holding that office for 13 years. In 1959, Nilde Iotti joined the central committee of the Party and subsequently into that of the national leadership. She dealt with the role of women in the world of work and family relationships, after which her main commitment was the reform of civil laws, such as the introduction of divorce into the legal system.

In addition, Nilde Iotti was the first woman and the first Communist exponent to come very close to the Prime Minister. Her love life also had a strong impact on political life: in fact, Nilde was linked to Palmiro Togliatti (National Secretary of the PCI), 27 years older than her, a love that ended only with his death (1964). In 1999, he relinquished all political posts due to serious health problems. The Chamber of Deputies welcomed her resignation with a long applause and, for the occasion, the future President of the Republic Napolitano (who was a close friend) dedicated a public letter to her. Nilde Iotti died a few days after her discharge from cardiac arrest.